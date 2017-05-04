The Tang Dynasty Ball, co-chaired by Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang, coincided with The Asia Society’s opening of the groundbreaking exhibition “Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia” on view through June 4, 2017.

Guests were treated to music by the Siong Leng Musical Association, their first-ever performance in the United States. Then they followed a traditional Tang Dynasty procession from cocktails into dinner where the five-course meal followed the itinerary of the sunken ship: a first course from northern China, followed by Vietnamese rolls, the entrée from India, and special Middle Eastern desserts. Betsy Z. Cohen and Asia Society VP Tom Nagorski were among the welcoming speakers. Dinner guests then moved downstairs to dancing with the younger committee and Persian desserts in the Garden Court.