By Nina Kullmann

as an insider with their cultural immersion programs that are centered on themes, such as culture, gastronomy, adventure, family, romance and wellbeing.

Aside from offering these inspirational adventures, The Vanderbilt Grace can tailor their guest’s in-room experience with customized pillows, room fragrances, bathroom products and special romantic touches. The spacious sun filled rooms overlook the beautiful landscape and gardens and are awash in pastel shades with classic furniture that add to the luxurious atmosphere.

Four different food and beverage spaces offer various dining experiences. The Vanderbilt Grille serves classic and contemporary American cuisine with a New England influence using regionally sourced provisions with a seasonally changing menu. Specialties of the house include Lobster, Crab Fritter and Corn Chowder or classics such as the Grace Burger and Grilled Citrus Scented Lobster Tail. Open from breakfast through dinner their weekend brunch is a highlight of the area.

The posh lobby bar revives the headiness of the Gilded Age with a nod to Newport’s musical roots serving contemporary twists on classic cocktails with live jazz. A guest favorite is ‘The Grace’- made with Grey Goose Le Poire vodka, pear purée, apple juice, Monin honey syrup and lemongrass, created by world-famous mixologist, Salvatore Calabrese. Newport’s best kept secret is their Rooftop Bar which is one of the few places in the city to enjoy New England’s sunsets over the harbor during the summer. The stunning Garden Terrace also provides an oasis of peace to enjoy a classic English afternoon tea on weekends. On weekends, the hotel offers a cozy Fireside Brunch, to warm up in front of the fire.

A special highlight of the cultural immersion is the Mixology Class, which takes place every Saturday. Guests can master the art of mixology with The Vanderbilt Grace’s Mixology Team. They learn how to prepare the signature hot cocktails from the current Winter Menu while pairing their cocktails with complimentary small plates.

Their facilities are as unique as the restaurants. The hotel has two swimming pools, one of which is an outdoor pool, located alongside the garden terrace at the rear of the hotel, whereas the other one is a heated indoor pool- a tranquil oasis below ground floor level, alongside the spa and fitness center. Just like staying in a regal private home, guests can enjoy a game of snooker or billiards in the plush Christy Room with its distinguished surroundings. The Vanderbilt Grace is a perfect getaway that isn’t just a place to sleep in, but is truly a home you want to return to.

41 Mary Street, Newport, Rhode Island

www.Gracehotels.com