0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On Sunday, September 24, 2017, New York City’s food and beverage communities will unite on behalf of those hurt most by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The fundraising event, “NYC LOVES TX & FL,” has been organized by Journalist Jenny Adams, Speed Rack Co-Founder and Bartender Lynnette Marrero, and Alba Huerta, Owner/Operator of Julep in Houston, TX.

This ticketed, multi-room tasting event will feature pop-up-styled experiences of the city’s most illustrious bartenders and leading chefs serving their signature cocktails and small bites. In addition, there will be a silent auction of items ranging from rare spirit collections, kayak trips, cocktail crawls, helicopter excursions and even four-day vacations, with all proceeds also benefitting the foundation. The event will be held at Pier A Harbor House, which is generously donating its space.

Every cent raised at this event will be given to The John Besh Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to provide crisis relief after storms, as well as scholarships and financial aid. The John Besh Foundation is already on the ground in Texas and Florida, working tirelessly to clear debris, salvage and rebuild homes, while providing chef-worthy meals to those in dire need.

PARTICIPATING BARS, RESTAURANTS & MEDIA

Participating bars, restaurants and media include:

Basik, BlackTail, Blind Barber, Boulton and Watt, Clover Club, Clyde’s, Coup, Daddy-O, Dante, Drexler’s, Employees Only, FLAGSHIP Montauk, GENUINE Roadside, Ladybird, Leyenda, Llama Inn, Loverboy, Nitecap, Porchlight, Pouring Ribbons, Rosé Wine Bar Provided by SevenFifty Daily, Suffolk Arms, Sundays in Brooklyn, Sweetwater Social, The Dead Rabbit, The NoMad, The Raines Law Room and Underdog, with more to come.

PARTNERS

Spirit brand partners include: VDKA 6100, Aviation Gin, Absolut, Appleton Rum, Aperol, Aviation Gin, Bacardi, Bobby’s Gin, Bulleit, Campari, Copper Dog, ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, Giffard, Grand Marnier, Laird & Company, Lo-Fi Vermouths, Filthy Garnishes, Fords Gin, Maison Ferrand, More Good Syrups and Mixers, Plymouth Gin, Punt e Mes, Redbreast, Seedlip, Slow and Low, Sombra Mezcal, St Germain, The Glenlivet, Wild Turkey, Virgil Kane and Zacapa Rum, with more to come.

Silent auction partners include: The Pool Lounge, RedFarm/Decoy, NY Distilling Company, Death and Co. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, with more to come.

Water Sponsors: San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna, Perrier

ENTERTAINMENT GALORE

Music will be provided by Bartender/D.J. Tomas Delos Reyes, along with various live acts, burlesque, a short film and toasts throughout the evening.

Also tapped to perform the final hour is globe trotting DJ & producer Jillionaire,

owner of Williamsburg’s newest hot spot, Clyde’s – a cracking bar of exquisite Caribbean cocktails manned by the people who know rum best.