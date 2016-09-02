Toro Brings Gourmet Food to the US Open

By Julie Sagoskin

Want to find some gourmet grub at the US Open this year? Well now you can eat and drink like a winner in between games at Toro, a high-end Barcelona style tapas style restaurant. Toro, a popular Chelsea hot spot, is serving up their innovative Spanish style small plates at the tennis tournment for the first time. James Beard award-winning chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnetee combine regional Spanish flavors and techniques with farm fresh ingredients. Toro also has a location in Boston, Bangkok, and will soon be opening in Dubai.

The Open location also features a covered patio with both indoor and outdoor bars so that you can have a Spanish style fiesta with friends without leaving the festivities. The style space also includes a funky full wall painting inside which was commissioned by mural artist Padraig.

While they will be serving some of their traditional menu items, Chefs Oringer and Bissonnetee have also brought fun new items in honor of the Open such as the Coctel de Cameron, Tomato and Cucumber Gazpacho, and Bocadillo de Congrejo, a crispy soft shell crab sandwich with a dried ramen aoili.

Oringer says he is thrilled to be bringing his culinary skills to the biggest tennis event in the country and serving an Interntional crowd everyday during the tournament.