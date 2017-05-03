FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017
Zachary Quinto, Jenny Slate, Sheila Vand, Dale Soules, Noah Robbins, Jacinto Riddick, Natasha McElhone and Brian Shoaf (Director) celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Aardvark at the official after party on Friday, April 21st. Sponsored by Kirkland Ellis LLP.
Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Aardvark At La Sirena at La Sirena on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Jenny Slate and Zachary Quinto attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Aardvark At La Sirena at La Sirena on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Natascha McElhone attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Aardvark At La Sirena at La Sirena on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Juno Temple, Alessandro Nivola, Mamoudou Athie, Olivia Luccardi, Maggie Siff and Philip Ettinger celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film premiere of One Percent More Humid at the official after party on Friday, April 21st, sponsored by Bulleit Bourbon.
Olivia Luccardi and Juno Temple attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For One Percent More Humid Sponsored By Tanqueray at The Chester on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Alessandro Nivola and Gina Gershon attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For One Percent More Humid Sponsored By Tanqueray At The Chester on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Maggie Siff and Liz W. Garcia attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For One Percent More Humid Sponsored By Tanqueray at The Chester on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Mike Francesca, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Daniel H. Forer (Director) and Ted Shaker (Executive Producer) celebrated 2017 Tribeca Film premiere of ESPN’s 30 for 30: Mike & The Mad Dog at the official after party on Friday, April 21st, sponsored by Mohegan Sun.
(L-R) Mike Francesa and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo attend the after party for ’30 For 30: Mike & The Mad Dog’ sponsored by Mohegan Sun during 2017 Tribeca/ESPN Film Festival at White Street on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
(L-R) Daniel H. Forer and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo attend the after party for ’30 For 30: Mike & The Mad Dog’ sponsored by Mohegan Sun during 2017 Tribeca/ESPN Film Festival at White Street on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
(L-R) Daniel H. Forer and Mike Francesa attend the after party for ’30 For 30: Mike & The Mad Dog’ sponsored by Mohegan Sun during 2017 Tribeca/ESPN Film Festival at White Street on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2017
Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd, Dree Hemingway, James Adomian, Juliet Rylance and Russell Harbaugh (Director) celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Love After Love at Up and Down on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Dree Hemmingway, James Adomian and Chris O’Dowd attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Love After Love At Up And Down at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Chris O’Dowd attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Love After Love At Up And Down at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Dree Hemmingway and Andie McDowell attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Love After Love At Up And Down at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Clarke Duke, Kathleen Nolan, Al Knox, Juston Street and Adam Rifkin (Director) celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Dog Years at the official after party on Saturday, April 22nd, sponsored by EFFEN® Vodka.
Kathleen Nolan and Gordon Whitener attend the after party for Dog Years presented by EFFEN Vodka during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at The Griffin Pop-Up on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Al-Jaleel Knox, Adam Rifkin and Clark Duke attend the after party for Dog Years presented by EFFEN Vodka during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at The Griffin Pop-Up on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Juston Street, Brian Cavallaro and John Martin attend the after party for Dog Years presented by EFFEN Vodka during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at The Griffin Pop-Up on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
WHAT: Francois Arnaud, Brian Crano, Raul Castillo, Gina Gershon, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Dan Stevens, and Jason Sudeikis celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Permission on Saturday, April 22, 2017, sponsored by Heineken.
Gina Gershon and Jason Sudeikis attend the After Party for Permission Sponsored by Heineken during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: (L-R) David Joseph Craig, Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and Jason Sudeikis attend the After Party for Permission Sponsored by Heineken during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall attend the After Party for Permission Sponsored by Heineken during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Up&Down on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
WHAT: Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, John Cho, Charlotte McKinley and Ryan Eggold (Director) celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Literally, Right Before Aaron at the official after party sponsored by Chloe Wine Collection and Rizk Pictures Productions on Saturday, April 22nd.
Ryan Eggold attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron’ sponsored by Chloe Wine Collection and Rizk Pictures at Fine & Rare on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival )
SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2017
WHAT: Ed Helms, Russell Peters, Ditto Montiel, Sting and Michael Cuban celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film premiere of The Clapper at the official after party on Sunday, April 23rd, sponsored by EFFEN® Vodka.
Sting,Trudie Styler and writer/director Dito Montiel attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Clapper Presented By EFFEN Vodka At Avenue at Avenue on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Ed Helms and Russell Peters attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Clapper Presented By EFFEN Vodka At Avenue at Avenue on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Mark Cuban and Ed Helms attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Clapper Presented By EFFEN Vodka At Avenue at Avenue on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
PJ Byrne and Greg Vrotsos attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Clapper Presented By EFFEN Vodka At Avenue at Avenue on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2017
Chloe Sevigny, Ben Stiller, Christopher Abbott, Michael Chernus, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, Miles J. Harvey, and Director Oren Moverman celebrated 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Dinner at the official after party on Monday, April 24th, sponsored by Nespresso at White Street.
(L-R) Actors Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, Miles J. Harvey, Ben Stiller and director Oren Moverman attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Dinner Sponsored By Nespresso at White Street on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Chloe Sevigny attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Dinner Sponsored By Nespresso at White Street on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Christopher Abbott and Michael Chernus attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Dinner Sponsored By Nespresso at White Street on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2017
Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Bonnie Wright, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Mamoudou Athie, Amir Talai and James Ponsoldt (Director) celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Circle at the official after party at American Cut Tribeca on Wednesday, April 26th. Guests were seen sipping on Chloe Wine Collection, EFFEN Vodka and Heineken throughout the evening.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the afterparty for ‘The Circle’ during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at American Cut Tribeca on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Emma Watson (L) and Tom Hanks attend the afterparty for ‘The Circle’ during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at American Cut Tribeca on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Emma Watson (L) and Tom Hanks attend the afterparty for ‘The Circle’ during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at American Cut Tribeca on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Emma Watson attends the afterparty for ‘The Circle’ during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at American Cut Tribeca on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
David Leveaux (Director), Christopher Plummer and Janet McTeer celebrated the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Exception at the official after party on Wednesday, April 26th, sponsored by AT&T’s DIRECTV.
Actor Janet McTeer(L) and Vice President of Video marketing at AT&T Hanny Patel attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival after party for “The Exception” presented by AT&T’s DIRECTV at White Street on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
Actor Christopher Plummer attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival after party for “The Exception” presented by AT&T’s DIRECTV at White Street on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
(L-R) Director David Leveaux, Christopher Plummer and Hanny Patel attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival after party for “The Exception” presented by AT&T’s DIRECTV at White Street on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
