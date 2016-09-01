A TROPICAL JOURNEY INTO PARADISE

By: Amaury Gelabert

As a Caribbean native, I have always said that a weekend getaway or vacation to the Caribbean is always a good option, and that has been reconfirmed during my staying at the wonderful San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. While the temperature fluctuates between 70s and 80s year-round, this cosmopolitan resort in paradise gives their guests an endless number of options to enjoy either at the property or the city. Rooms’ views facing the best views of the city and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean are some of the amazing features of this tropical oasis.

As you walk into the lobby you could see the modern and fresh interior décor and the vibrant Red Coral Lounge, perfect to relax during the day, but also perfect for some local made mojitos and music during the night. The Stellaris Casino is also one of the most visited areas of the resort and it complements the lobby’s vibe. If you encounter yourself taking some Vitamin D by the pool, La Isla Grill & Pool Bar is the place to go to grab some refreshing cocktails or even a light lunch. A trip to Puerto Rico isn’t worth it if you don’t eat a good traditional Puerto Rican dish, but don’t worry because at La Vista Latin Grill, at the same property, you could choose from their traditional menu and get a taste from Puerto Rico. For those more curious to know the surrounding areas, Cocina Abierta and San Juan Hard Rock Café are just literally less than a minute walk from the resort.

Once you get relaxed enough and after spending time at the clear waters from the private beach, go for a walk through the streets of Condado or take a short taxi ride to Old San Juan (OSJ) and explore the rich culture and interesting history of the island by visiting popular places like El Morro, Castillo San Cristóbal, or just by getting lost through the colorful streets of OSJ. Also, the rainforest El Yunque, Guavate, and Isla Verde are some other worth-to-visit places.

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino will make you want more of this tropical island in the Caribbean and its attributes. Their outstanding service, food, amenities, and offerings are a combination of the perfect trip. If you want to make sure you’re going to enjoy and relax your next vacation, don’t forget that a visit to any piece of paradise never fails.