Last night, Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR, officially opened the TWA lounge at 1WTC and revealed plans for the highly-anticipated TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport. The TWA will preserve Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center terminal, restoring the 1962 landmark to its Jet Age splendor for generations to enjoy.

With views from Manhattan to JFK Airport 12 miles to the east, the TWA lounge at 1WTC on the 86th floor, designed by Lubrano Ciavarra Architects, is informed by key design features of Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center.

JFK Airport is one of largest international transit hubs in the world and a key driver of New York’s economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “The conversion of the TWA Flight Center into a new state-of-the-art hotel will preserve this iconic landmark while cementing JFK’s status as a crown jewel of aviation. This groundbreaking builds on our efforts to modernize gateways across the state and we will continue working to drive growth, support thriving regional economies and build 21stcentury infrastructure of the caliber that New York deserves.”

Handling over 56 million passengers a year, JFK International Airport serves as the region’s international gateway to the United States. Rehabilitating the TWA Flight Center as JFK’s first on-site, full-service hotel will provide a game-changing 21st century amenity for travelers from across the country and around the world.

“The passion for this incredible building and the outpouring of support for our plan to preserve Saarinen’s masterpiece and permanently reopen it to the public as a 500-room hotel has been astounding,” said Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR Development, the New York-based hotel investment firm responsible for the TWA Flight Center redevelopment plan. “We are proud to play a part in Governor Cuomo’s plan to revitalize our region’s airports and we are excited to get to work as we breathe new life into one of the most important buildings in America.”

The TWA Hotel will deliver a world class airport hotel to New York with 505 guestrooms, 483 rooms and 22 suites.












