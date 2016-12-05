79 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

Last Saturday, Four Seasons Hotel Miami in collaboration with Spanish artist Antonio Dominguez de Haro and Miami- based artist Romero Britto, celebrated their Underwater Dreams to Life in Color exhibition, including new works, with a private cocktail reception.

The exhibition offers a juxtaposition of Dominguez de Haro’s romanticism and dreamlike state and the distinctly pop-art style of Britto. Heralded as a national treasure of Spain, Dominguez de Haro has an avenue named after him in Costa de Sol in his native Spain. He has spent over 70 years capturing and painting the beauty and lyricism of the flora and fauna of the deep seas – giving a fantastical glimpse into the mysterious world under water at a time when it was not as accessible as it is today.

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Britto is an international artist that uses vibrant, bold and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world around him. Britto’s work has created a visual language of hope and happiness all on its own that is relatable to, and above all, inspiring millions.

Hosted by the Four Seasons Hotel General Manager, Dan Normandin, the celebration took place on December 3rd from 7:30pm-10pm and welcomed art collectors, art advisors, gallerists, art enthusiasts, philanthropists and prominent figures in the business community who admired works such as “Beginning of Life”, “Origen“, “Spring”, “Kisses” and more. Guests included Isabel Dominguez de Haro, Tony Dominguez de Haro, Jazmin Grimaldi (Daughter of his Royal Highness, Price Albert of Monaco), Kimberly Guilfoyle, H.E. Caterina Cicerone, George Wallner, Wendy Kellargis, Antonia Dell’Atte, and Gigi Jeffries to name a few.

“I am overwhelmed with the support received for my father and Romero’s exhibit,” said Isabel Dominguez de Haro. “Four Seasons Hotel Miami offered the perfect setting to bring together a wonderful crowd for the reception and to showcase both my father and my dear friends works.”

Ghazal Dehghan and Isabelle Dominguez De Haro attend Underwater Dreams To Life In Color – Art Exhibit Featuring Antonio Dominguez De Haro And Romero Britto At Four Seasons Hotel Miami on December 3, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Gaia Borra, Tony Dominguez de Haro and Antonia dell’Atte attend Underwater Dreams To Life In Color – Art Exhibit Featuring Antonio Dominguez De Haro And Romero Britto At Four Seasons Hotel Miami on December 3, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

A view of the venue at Underwater Dreams To Life In Color – Art Exhibit Featuring Antonio Dominguez De Haro And Romero Britto At Four Seasons Hotel Miami on December 3, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Melissa A Mitchell and Romero Britto pose with guests at Underwater Dreams To Life In Color – Art Exhibit Featuring Antonio Dominguez De Haro And Romero Britto At Four Seasons Hotel Miami on December 3, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Tony Dominguez De Haro and Isabel Dominguez De Haro attend Underwater Dreams To Life In Color – Art Exhibit Featuring Antonio Dominguez De Haro And Romero Britto At Four Seasons Hotel Miami December 3, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

About Antonio Dominguez de Haro

Antonio Dominguez de Haro (May 14, 1928-) is a Spanish painter born in Almuñécar, Granada, Spain, where he currently works and resides. Widely esteemed for his pioneering and expressive paintings of underwater landscapes, Dominguez de Haro has been painting for over 70 years. At the young age of 16 years, he had his first exhibition of sixty-six works that captured the richness and mystery of marine life and fauna. Since then, Dominguez de Haro has had over fifty exhibitions all over the world and his work is included in distinguished collections throughout Europe. Always drawn to the water, Dominguez de Haro became a diver, so that he could record and share with others what he saw, with meticulous renditions layered with memory and imagination – creating works that have captivated collectors and the public for decades. When an accident left him unable to dive any longer, Dominguez de Haro looked into his own mind, producing work of a more introspective nature, communicating the intense “inner life” we all have. Considered a national treasure of Spain and a master painter, Dominguez de Haro has an Avenue named after him in Costa de Sol in his native Spain.

About Romero Britto

Britto’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in over 100 countries including the Salon de la Societe National des Beaux Arts exhibition at the Caroussel du Louvre in 2008 and 2010. In 2013, Maria Elena and Carlos Slim Domit invited Britto to be the first living artist to exhibit at Museo Soumaya. He has created public art installations for the O2 Dome in Berlin, New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, Cirque Du Soleil at Super Bowl XLI and has been credited with the largest monumental sculpture in London’s Hyde Park history. Britto served as an official artist for the 2010 World Cup, Ambassador to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil and was recently invited to be an honorary torch bearer for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Britto’s pop sensibility has since leant itself to many collaborations with international brands such as Audi, Bentley, Coca-Cola, Walt Disney, Evian, Hublot and Mattel to name a few.

