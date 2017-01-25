

Verdanza Hotel San Juan Offers Last Minute Winter Deal

San Juan, Puerto Rico (January 2017) – Leave the cold and snow behind this season and skip town on a last minute trip to the Verdanza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The hotel is offering a last-minute winter package you won’t want to miss!

Verdanza’s Sandy White Getaway package allows guests to trade in their winter coats for swimsuits offering incremental added value – the longer you stay, the better the deal: each third night is free and you receive a $25 food & beverage credit per room for each fourth night. In addition, for stays of six nights or more, parking is free for the duration of the stay. As added perks, receive two welcome drinks and a 15% restaurant discount voucher per reservation.

Up to two children 16 years or younger are welcome to stay in same room with adults at no additional cost. Children under 5 years old eat free at Eighty20 Bistro. Subject to availability and restrictions apply.

For reservations: bit.ly/StayMoreGetMore, [email protected], or call 1.800.625.0312 | 787.625.9025.

The Verdanza Hotel is the only independent full-service hotel in the San Juan/Metropolitan Area. Located steps from the beach in the Isla Verde tourism district, the property has 222 rooms, two restaurants, wine and tapas bar, deli coffee shop, and more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space. Verdanza is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. For more information, www.verdanzahotel.com.



