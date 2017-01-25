This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido capitalized on broody, sexy hair at Versace Men’s FW 2017 Show.

“The look for Versace was urban, emo, and cultish. Overall a very dark, broody look, which we helped bring to life by using a veil of hair that covered the face, making it very sexy. I finished the style with Redken Shine Flash 02.” – Guido

GET THE LOOK

• Over comb the back of the hair towards the front, starting from the sides and then at the crown of the head to create a long fringe that hangs over the face.

• Use a razor to cut through the front of the fringe to thin out the hair to lighten the look.

• Use fingers to arrange the fringe over the face, covering one eye.

• Spray a heavy amount of Redken Shine Flash 02 at the top of the head.

• Set the look with clips and allow it to fully dry for it to last. Once dry, remove clips.

PRODUCT USED: