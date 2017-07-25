0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

With asymmetrical plunging necklines, convertible swimwear, a monkey and Snapchat Spectacles on the runway the Versakini show was nothing short of amazing. From the moment the first model hit the catwalk the energy ignited at the WET Deck of the W South Beach on a easy breezy Sunday Night.





Versakini’s SS18 collection was as cool as the sun setting over the ocean. The Shark Tank alumn’s brand is all grown up with sophisticated prints, and beautifully executed convertible bikinis, one pieces, and cover ups. Models folded, twisted, and tied the vibrant pieces on the runway to show the true magic that is Versakini’s versatility. The swimwear was accessorized with jewelry by Andrea Sterling (beautiful head pieces), Snapchat Spectacles, and model, Gabriella Katia, even walked the runway with her insta-famous mini-monkey (@realdiddykong).

Versakini owner, Kelsey Duffy, stayed true to her beachside upbringing with prints appropriately named things like “Palm Beach Ombre”, and “Turquiose Reef”. The inspiration was clear, these suit were made to hit the sand; showcasing pink sunsets, palm leaves, abstract reefs, and various hues of blue that transported guest to luxury resorts. This season is sure to be a breakout one for the young designer.

Celebrity Attendees Included Tyson Beckford (Super Model), Tatu Baby (Ink Masters / Black Ink Crew), Abigail Ratchford (Model/Social Media Influencer), Vina Mills (Singer)