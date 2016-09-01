VINE SHOWCASES HOBOKEN

For those viewing Hoboken, NJ from Manhattan, the row of new residential buildings and picturesque parks that line its portion of the Hudson River waterfront provides the only visual evidence of the square mile city’s rise as a vibrant, urban destination. Venture further in, however, and its appeal beyond the waterfront comes into focus.

A lively bar and nightlife scene, diverse dining options, trendy boutiques and a healthy dose of music and food festivals deliver a pulsating lifestyle experience. Called a “walker’s paradise” by Walk Score, where the average resident can reach 21 restaurants, bars and coffee shops within a five-minute walk of his or her home, Hoboken is also a commuter’s dream, with convenient PATH trains and ferry service whisking riders to midtown and downtown Manhattan in minutes.

Hoboken’s range of residential options also fuels its wide-spread appeal, from modern rental and condominium buildings along the waterfront and inland to masterfully-restored brownstones dotting quiet, tree-lined streets.

One of the newest offerings to rise within Hoboken is Vine, an 11-story luxury rental building introduced by Bijou Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation along the City’s western edge. Located at 900 Monroe Street adjacent to the 9th Street Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station, Vine features 135 sophisticated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, indoor and outdoor amenities and commuter convenience.

“Hoboken continues to draw residents from both sides of the river with its charm, character, convenience and vibrancy,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for Vine. “Vine complements that lifestyle with a modern, amenity-rich living experience designed for today’s urban enthusiasts.”

Stylish residences priced from $3,115 a month (net effective rent) boast designer and energy-efficient features, including sustainable bamboo flooring, oversized windows and kitchens and baths with Frigidaire and Bosch Energy Star appliances, granite countertops and modern cabinetry. Lavish baths with porcelain tile are also a staple at Vine. Residences are available for immediate occupancy.

A full suite of amenities is highlighted by an outdoor rooftop terrace offering a pool, expansive sundeck, individual barbeque stations, separate outdoor lounge areas, poolside sunbeds and lush landscaping. Vine also boasts a clubroom and fitness center, bike storage, free shuttle service to the nearby Hoboken PATH station and an onsite automated parking facility. Complementary street-level retail space includes a Daycare Center, and there’s an adjacent 7,000 square-foot public park.

Vine has been built in accordance with the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) standards for LEED ® certification. It will be the fourth LEED-certified building developed by Bijou Properties in Hoboken.

www.vinehoboken.com | 201-386-VINE (8463)

The Marketing Directors’ onsite Leasing Office is located at 900 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030.