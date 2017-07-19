0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Watermill Center is set to hold the 24th annual benefit but the 25th anniversary of their International Summer Program, and it will be the first time that Van Cleef is presenting the benefit. Invite guests only will sip on cocktails, while mingling with attendees.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ partnership in this year’s benefit follows a collaboration with Robert Wilson in the design of the exhibition L’Arche de Noé racontée par Van Cleef & Arpels that travelled to Paris, Hong Kong, and soon, to New York in October 2017.

Laurie Anderson: Best known for her multimedia presentations and innovative use of technology, Anderson is one of America’s most daring and avant-garde creative pioneers. As a writer, director, visual artist and vocalist, she has created groundbreaking works that span the genres of art, theater, and experimental music. In 1982 Anderson received a Guggenheim Fellowship and in 2017 received a Wolf Prize in the Arts.

Isabelle Huppert: Huppert has had an illustrious film career, receiving critical acclaim in France and the United States. Most recently, she received a Golden Globe, Gotham Award, Spirit Award, and César, as well as an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film Elle. In addition to her internationally acclaimed film performances, Huppert has had an extensive stage career, including performances under the direction of Robert Wilson in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando and Heiner Müller’sQuartett. Huppert is an Officer of the National Order of Merit of the Legion of Honor, a Commander in the Order of Arts and Letters, and recently received a prestigious Molière honor award for her career.

There will also be an auction of more than 100 artworks now live on Artsy , which you can preview here and there will be more than 30 site-specific works and performances to transform the 8.5 acre grounds by artists including Kate Gilmore, Rachel Frank, Raul de Nieves with Erik Zajaceskowski, and Stephen Shanabrook, among others. Van Cleef will also be on board this year so you can expect sparkles for some of the guests below.

