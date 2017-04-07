ABOUT WENDY WILLIAMS

Mother, wife, media mogul, entrepreneur, performer and best-selling author, Wendy Williams is best known for her long-running Daytime Emmy® nominated talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show.” The nationally syndicated weekday program airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and launched its eighth season on September 19th 2016. Prior to achieving success in daytime television, Williams built a devoted fan base throughout a successful 23-year career in radio. “The Wendy Williams Experience” was Williams’ top-rated, daily radio show. Syndicated nationally, it aired on WBLS in New York and was listened to by an audience of more than 12 million people. One of the most popular personalities in radio, she was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of 2009 – one of only a handful of women with that honor.

With TV, Broadway and film performances to her name, Williams is a seasoned performer, both as herself and in character. Her television credits include appearances on NBC’s “30 Rock” as herself, competing on Season 12 of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” hosting Game Show Network’s original series “Love Triangle,” and appearing as a featured guest on ABC’s “One Life to Live” and Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva.” Wendy also appeared in the major motion picture, Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too” and took center stage as Mama Morton in the Tony-winning revival of the musical “Chicago.”

Current, passionate and informative, Resident Magazine is a digital entity with exclusive print and digital content that embodies the luxury aspirational lifestyle. Resident Magazine resonates with titans of industry, the movers of entertainment and influencers and high net worth individuals who can and do make choices for their travel, dining, cultural and real estate needs. The print edition can be found in NYC, Hamptons, South Florida, and Los Angeles and combined with its online presence and social media outlets, Resident Digital reaches a total of 1.5 million readers and growing.

