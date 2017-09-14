0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

New My Cloud Home Makes It Easy To Save All Digital Content In One Place And Share And Access It All From A SmartPhone App

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), a global data storage technology and solutions leader, today launched My Cloud™ Home, a new personal cloud storage solution that empowers consumers to take control of their often-scattered digital content. With the My Cloud Home solution, consumers can easily aggregate all of their photos, videos and files from their smart phones, computers, USB storage, cloud and social media accounts in one central place[i]. Using their smart phone, tablet or computer from anywhere with an internet connection, consumers then are free to experience and share that content with family and friends.

With their data spread across 14 different devices on average[1], consumers are faced with growing, disparate collections of data and no way to easily access it all. Those collections are expanding to an approximately 4.5TB of data per U.S. household in 2017[2] and are expected to grow further with increasing popularity of capacity-intensive applications such as virtual reality, 4K, 8K and 360 video.

“Consumers seek a way to effortlessly consoildate their growing mounds of photos, videos and other files with a solution flexible enough to accommodate content from all of today’s devices – from smart phones to computers and from drones to social sites,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Western Digital. “Enabling consumers and professionals to master their digital lives from anywhere in the world is a priority for Western Digital.”

Centralize and Enjoy Content

Users can set the My Cloud Home solution to be set to automatically and continuously copy all user content from their smart phone and computer devices. Files from USB flash drives, external hard drives and memory cards (via a USB adapter) can be quickly imported via its USB port. Additionally, users can connect to and transfer content from their social media platforms and favorite cloud services such as Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and Facebooki. Television shows, movies, home videos and music saved on the My Cloud Home can be enjoyed on a smart TV or media player using the Plex™ app. This content can also be enjoyed on a smart phone or tablet device using the My Cloud Home app.

All Your Content at Your Fingertips

From set up to everyday usage, the mobile phone is the control center of the My Cloud Home experience. With the My Cloud Home mobile app users are empowered to share, access and enjoy all of their content from anywhere in the world with internet access. The My Cloud Home mobile app is also capable of managing the My Cloud Home solution to add services, users or even make sure the system is updated with the latest software.

Additionally, for creative content warriors who may need more storage to house their digital library, there is a dual-drive personal cloud option. The My Cloud Home Duo solution provides all the functionality of the My Cloud Home solution plus a dual-drive configuration set to Mirror Mode (RAID 1) to automatically duplicate content onto a second drive for extra peace of mind.

Attendees of the annual IFA 2017 Consumer Electronics Unlimited show in Berlin, September 1-6, can visit the WD booth #112 in Hall 17 of the Berlin ExpoCenter for a demo and hands-on experience with the new My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo solutions.

Pricing and Availability

With no additional service subscription required, the My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo solutions are protected by a two-year limited warranty and are available exclusively now from BestBuy.com in the U.S.[3] and at select retailers and distributors around the world[4]. The My Cloud Home solution has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in the U.S. of $159.99 2TB, $179.99 3TB, $199.99 4TB, $259.99 6TB and $319.99 8TB. The My Cloud Home Duo solution has a MSRP in the U.S. of $309.99 4TB, $399.99 8TB, $549.99 12TB, and $699.99 16TB.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions that enable people to create, leverage, experience and preserve data. The company addresses ever-changing market needs by providing a full portfolio of compelling, high-quality storage solutions with customer-focused innovation, high efficiency, flexibility and speed. Our products are marketed under the HGST, SanDisk and WD brands to OEMs, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure providers and consumers. For more information about the WD brand, please visit www.wd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including the expected availability, pricing and performance of the My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo solutions and their features and benefits to customers. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recently filed periodic report to which your attention is directed. We do not intend to update the information contained in this release.

