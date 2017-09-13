0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Who doesn’t love a good ole refresh for the fall/winter season? Well, now with the NEW Stila Love Your Selfie Collection, you can start the season off looking and feeling your best with the below must-have products, sure to put a pep in your step!

STILA ONE STEP PRIME ($36 at Sephora, Ulta & stilacosmetics.com):

Get primed for a close-up with this mega multi-tasking helix serum primer! Featuring Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex (a proprietary blend of 15 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants), this all-in-one lightweight serum primer provides major benefits to smooth and condition the skin. The crystal clear, water-infused base boasts a lighter, more refreshing feel than most silicone-based primers, and is oil-free and fragrance-free.

STILA STAY ALL DAY® COVER POWDER FINISH FOUNDATION & CONCEALER ($36 at Ulta & stilacosmetics.com)

Stick with Stila, we’ve got you covered with our new Stay All Day® Foundation & Concealer…coverage you love, now in a perfectly portable stick form.

The creamy, weightless texture glides on effortlessly, blends seamlessly and dries to a soft, powder finish.

Includes a perfectly paired concealer in the cap to neutralize under-eye circles and hide imperfections.

WHY WE LOVE IT:

All-in-one complexion wardrobe – a foundation and concealer with a powder finish

Foundation contains Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex™, a proprietary blend of 15 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Concealer has peach undertones to neutralize discolorations, making it easier to conceal imperfections with less product

12-hour wear; water-resistant; fragrance-free

STILA STAY ALL DAY® FOUNDATION & CONCEALER ($40 at Sephora, Ulta & stilacosmetics.com)

The foundation of Stila – Stay All Day® Foundation has been reunited with its coordinating concealer!

Face the Day™ with Stila’s lightweight, high-definition, buildable-to-full coverage, soft matte foundation.

Conveniently housed inside the cap is a creamy, full-coverage, refillable concealer that blends seamlessly to instantly neutralize under-eye circles and imperfections.

WHY WE LOVE IT

One package, two products

Silicone coated pigments provide a lightweight, smooth, natural-looking finish

Foundation contains Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex™, a proprietary blend of 15 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

The foundation dish dispenser creates the perfect pro palette for mixing and formula pickup with fingers or a brush

Concealer has peach undertones to neutralize discolorations, making it easier to conceal imperfections with less product

12-hour wear; water-resistant; oil-free; fragrance-free

16 skin-perfecting shades







