This winter, whiskey lovers are invited to delve into the world of whiskey during the first Winter Whiskey Weekend with Glenmorangie at The Ivy Hotel, Maryland’s first and only Relais & Chateaux property and the world’s only highly inclusive urban hotel. On February 17-19, guests will enjoy a weekend full of whiskey tastings and pairings. The event will kickoff on Friday with a 5-course dinner in Magdalena prepared by Executive Chef Mark Levy paired with 5 different Glenmorangie expressions. Whiskey expert and Glenmorangie ambassador Clarke Boyer will be the weekend’s keynote speaker and will explain the different whiskey pairings. The whiskey festivities continue into Saturday with a guided whiskey tasting and an evening nightcap. To round out the weekend, guests will enjoy a departure breakfast on Sunday with whiskey-inspired brunch-style cocktails. The Winter Whiskey Weekend at The Ivy is open to both hotel guests and locals- those who choose to stay over will spend 2 nights in one of the hotel’s 18 well appointed guest rooms and suites and will enjoy the hotel’s inclusive offerings such as daily high tea, 24-hour access to the Mansion Bar, and black car service within city limits.

*Winter Whiskey Weekend overnight package begins at $1,670, based on double occupancy.