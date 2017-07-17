0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Jimmy Jenkins, the 1st runner up of the 2016 BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Artisan Series, unveiled his multi-media show entitled 01 World Building on Wednesday, July 12th . The installation told a story of a re-imagined society built on acceptance with inspiration drawn from today’s pop-culture. On Thursday, July 13th People’s Choice winner Ivan Alifan presented his solo exhibit, Escape. Influenced by New York’s concrete jungle, Ivan shared with attendees that his exhibit was his personal escape to a tropical environment full of lush landscapes. Guests of the exhibition celebrated with both artists, along with Actress and Creative Mentor Rosario Dawson at the exhibits where carefully crafted cocktails were served throughout the evening (recipes below).

Mumbai ’75

1.25oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

0.75oz Spiced simple syrup *

0.75oz fresh lemon juice

Method: Shake and serve into empty 200ml bottle.

Fill bottle with chilled Martini Prosecco.

Per liter – 1:1 sugar to water. Zest of 2 oranges, 2 lemons,

1 cinnamon stick, 1 grapefruit, 1 black tea bag. Steep for 2 hours.

Self-Deception

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

3oz pressed juicer activated charcoal Lemonade

0.5oz cream

0.5oz egg white

Method: Shake hard and serve over ice cubes.

Top with 1.5oz Club soda.

Garnish with Lavender stalk, Mint sprig & edible flower.

Inspiration: Inspired by the idea of peeling back the first layer of beauty, to find that not everything is what seems. The angelic glass and spring garnishes are hiding the muted color or charcoal underneath.