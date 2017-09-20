0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

From November 16-19, 2017, and for the second year in a row, renowned chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten will participate in Barbados’ Food & Rum Festival. On November 18, Vongerichten will host a multi-course dinner for 150 guests at the island’s famed restaurant, The Cliff, rated fourth on USA Today’s 10Best list of Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2017. The dinner menu features options such as spiny lobster in romesco sauce, coconut-lime infused tuna sashimi and fragrant spiced lamb chops with cucumber-lime yogurt.

“2016 was my first year at the Barbados Food & Rum Festival and it was a totally enjoyable and memorable experience, so I am really looking forward to getting to know Barbados even better this time around,” said Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. “The abundance of fresh local produce and food – especially the lobsters, which will be part of my dishes this time around – along with the friendly people and gorgeous accommodations make Barbados just the type of destination that inspires me year after year. Food & Rum has become the premiere autumn event in the Caribbean, showcasing the high caliber and diversity of food in Barbados. You shouldn’t miss out on this, so come join me for what promises to be a spectacular event.”

Other celebrated chefs participating in Food & Rum include Chef Tom Aikens from London and Chef Chris De La Rosa from Toronto. Local chefs and mixologists, including Barbados’ own Chef Damian Leach, the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association 2016 Caribbean Chef of the Year, will round out the list of distinguished participants.

“Barbados’ Food & Rum Festival has gained a reputation as a must-attend annual event amongst the culinary community and continues to evolve into a leading multifaceted experience, replete with associated fetes, sporting events and luxe excursions,” said Petra Roach, Director of the U.S. for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). “From five-star dining to getting a cutter sandwich on the beach at Cuz’s Fish Shack – Barbados’ breadth of culinary options is hard to beat anywhere in the world, let alone the Caribbean.”

In 2016, the festival was rebranded from the Food & Wine and Rum Festival to the Barbados Food & Rum Festival to focus on Barbados’ revered rum and culinary heritage. Considered as the ‘birthplace of rum’, Barbados is home to the Mount Gay distillery – founded in 1703 – the oldest existing brand of rum in the world. Held during the island’s culinary month of November, visitors attending Food & Rum will witness the essence of Barbadian cooking and spirits via lively events taking place all over the island.

Food & Rum is organized by BTMI and showcases Barbados’ diverse culinary offerings and burgeoning popularity as a culinary destination, featuring Zagat and Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Food & Rum Festival will run from November 16 through 19 and feature a range of diverse culinary and cultural experiences including polo, a flotilla and beach party, and a night out in the popular Oistins fishing village.