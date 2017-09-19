0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

French low-cost airline XL Airways, known for its seasonal non-stop flights to Paris, will now offer transfers to Tel Aviv at its Paris Charles-de-Gaulle hub. New Yorkers will be the first to enjoy this new service starting May 1st, 2018. Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco will be next.

It’s a little revolution for an airline that currently only operates on a point-to-point basis, meaning direct non-stop flights. XL Airways passengers will now be able to book multiple flights on a single ticket, with a transfer at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. Bags will be checked through to their final destination, allowing for a quick and seamless connection. New York JFK, the airline’s number one destination in terms of passengers carried, will be the first to benefit from this innovation and be connected to Tel Aviv. Flights from Paris to Israel’s economic and cultural capital were introduced earlier this year and will reach up to 5 weekly frequencies next spring. Schedules have been adjusted to allow transit under two hours, with an aircraft change. Transfer options will be extended to the airline’s other US gateways of Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Long-haul service and free stopover in Paris

Roundtrip fares start at $712 and include one checked bag (up to 44 lbs.). As all flights are operated with Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, passengers will enjoy long-haul service throughout their journey, with one hot meal on each flight and wireless entertainment. Finally, for those looking to make the most of their trip, free stopovers of up to 5 nights can be made in Paris on both the onward and the return journey. Bookings can be made through a travel agent, over the phone (+1 877-496-9889) or through the airline’s new US website: www.xl.com/us

About XL Airways

Established in 1995 and based at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, XL Airways is a French airline operating a fleet of Airbus A330 to long-haul destinations in the US (New York, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles), Israel, the Dominican Republic, the French West Indies, Mexico, Cuba and the Indian Ocean. Over 800,000 passengers chose XL Airways last year for its sharp fares and good service with French flair. Find out more about the airline at http://www.xl.com/us