XYZprinting – #1 3D Printer Brand

By: Kenny Williams

XYZprinting is recognized as being the world's leading desktop 3D printer brand. Founded in 2013, XYZprinting’s mission is to bring satisfaction and cost-effective 3D printing for household, educational, and business purposes. With proven industry expertise and an inventive approach, XYZprinting is poised to break down the barriers of 3D printer ownership by providing an easy-to-use device that delivers an outstanding user experience.

It's backed by world’s leading electronic manufacturing corporation known as Kinpo Group. This corporation is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that offers its customers lower costs, faster delivery times and world-class product quality. This company earns more than $30 billion revenues annually and has more than 8,500 engineers in research and development across four continents. Kinpo Group has more than 15 years of experience developing and manufacturing printers for both personal and commercial use.

XYZprinting has been given achievements for it's hard work and dedication. XYZprinting recently won the COMPUTEX Taipei 2015 Best Choice award as well as PC Mag’s Best of CES 2015 award. Its printers have won numerous other accolades within the 3D printing industry, at major industry events and with top publications. XYZprinting currently has offices worldwide in countries such as China, Japan, Korea, the United States and Europe.

