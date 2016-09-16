XYZprinting Announces the release of “da Vinci Mini”

By: Kenny Williams

XYZprinting has made an announcement on the highly anticipated release their new 3D Printing product known as the "da Vinci Mini". Ideally priced at $289.95, the award-winning printer’s quality, ease-of-use, and portability wows its users as a versatile 3D printing solution. This new printer is geared towards educational, business, and household use. For people seeking a simple, high quality and resourceful 3D printer, this is the product for you. Simon Chen, CEO of XYZprinting and New Kinpo Group says, “XYZprinting’s new da Vinci Mini 3D printer, the latest addition to our diverse array of 3D printing products, addresses the needs of 3D printing enthusiasts without sacrificing quality and ease-of-use.”

Key Features

What makes the "da Vinci Mini" a versatile printing product is its key feature. Some of it's key features consists of:

Print Anywhere : The da Vinci Mini comes with embedded Wi-Fi capabilities, offering consumers simplicity and portability within their home networks.

: The da Vinci Mini comes with embedded Wi-Fi capabilities, offering consumers simplicity and portability within their home networks. Small Printer, Big Projects : Don’t be fooled by the smaller, lightweight design, the da Vinci Mini has a robust build size of 5.9” x 5.9” x 5.9.”

: Don’t be fooled by the smaller, lightweight design, the da Vinci Mini has a robust build size of 5.9” x 5.9” x 5.9.” Auto-calibration : Don’t waste time on calibration; this machine does it for you so you can get started on your prints right away.

: Don’t waste time on calibration; this machine does it for you so you can get started on your prints right away. Auto-loading Filament System : The Mini loads the filament automatically to ensure it is placed correctly to avoid clogs.

: The Mini loads the filament automatically to ensure it is placed correctly to avoid clogs. Eco-friendly and Safe : The da Vinci Mini prints with XYZprinting’s bio-degradable, non-toxic PLA filament. This filament has gone through various tests to ensure that it is DEHP-free and heavy metal-free for user safety.

: The da Vinci Mini prints with XYZprinting’s bio-degradable, non-toxic PLA filament. This filament has gone through various tests to ensure that it is DEHP-free and heavy metal-free for user safety. Aluminum Print Bed: The aluminum print bed offers durability and increased heat diffusion so prints can be removed from the bed without worry of burns.

The area the "da Vinci Mini" excels in is captivating any beginner to create something from the imagination, repair an item, or create new inventions.

Parents, teachers, and students with a da Vinci product have access to XYZprinting’s “Educational Ecosystem.” Part of this ecosystem includes XYZprinting STEAM, a free 3D printing curriculum exchange platform for all K-12 grades; XYZmaker, an intuitive 3D modeling software for young users, allowing for 3D printing to be implemented into the classroom. Additionally, by downloading the XYZ 3D Gallery, users will have access to more than 4,500 free 3D models across nine categories, including everything from educational items and art designs to toys and games.

To learn more about the diverse 3D printing solutions of XYZprinting, visit us.xyzprinting.com/us_en/Home

