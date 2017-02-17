Yandy.com, a rising name in the world of fashion, returned to New York Fashion Week this season to reveal their 2017 swim collection on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at Pier59 Studios.

The Yandy Swim collection NYFW show theme was “Jetset” – a nod to the brand’s evolution toward a fashion forward, customer with a discerning eye for design, quality and fit, but also who wants affordable sophistication. The collection featured three lines inspired by global culture and timeless sophistication.

In a stark departure from the standard instrumental music, monochromatic styling and single file modeling typically seen at NYFW, Yandy’s show featured hot beats, a haute glam styling aesthetic, and unique blocking choreography for the models.

“We wanted our ready-to-wear debut of Yandy Swim to rise above the noise,” said Yandy Chief Executive Thom Brodeur. “We take the point of view that styling, vibe and the garments should amplify each other not take a back seat to one another. Our head of Merchandising Pilar Quintana worked tirelessly to identify and integrate the hottest trends in swim design, prints and consumer perspective for this collection. We felt it was critical to break from the ‘tradition’ of how brands and designers show at NYFW, to put our own unique stamp on our show, just as we did the collection.”

Yandy Swim 2017 showcased “Shahs Life” – influenced by the glamorous Persian culture, and reflected in the lively motifs, exotic animal prints and radiant gold accents throughout the line. “Havana Nights” drew inspiration from the rich Cuban lifestyle, presenting a vibrant spectrum of lush hues, intricate floral details and sultry silhouettes. Finally, the “Black & White” line offered a contemporary and modern update to a time-tested look that flatters in every design from sporty to elegant.

Current Guess swim and lingerie model Rachel Mortenson was the notable headliner walking the runway in some of Yandy’s edgiest looks. The brand’s exceptional styling team included makeup artistry by renowned expert Allison Michelle Pynn, hair looks created by Salon Tavit of Scottsdale, Arizona, and hair products provided by Dikson Coiffure Italy, Millennium Day Spa, and Genesis Hair Solutions.

In another bold move, Yandy punctuated its show and wowed the audience with a surprise grand finale unveiling the brand’s latest sophisticated-but-sexy lingerie in perfect time for Valentine’s Day.

Joining the top-ranking labels of the “see now, buy now” trend, Yandy’s lines of swimwear and lingerie were made available for order or preorder by the audience on their mobile devices directly at www.yandy.com/nyfw.

Photo credit: BFA