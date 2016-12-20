20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

By Julie Sagoskin

Can’t get to Mykonos this holiday season? Don’t worry, you can enjoy traditional Christmas delicacies with a Mediterranean twist on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a pre-fix menu at Chef Loi’s Loi Estiatorio.

Feeling festive this holiday season? You can enjoy live caroling while dining on pastries and classic brunch favorites at the Lamb’s Club, not to mention a hot chocolate bar with gourmet house-made toppings – now that is something to celebrate!

Celebrating the season with friends? Downtown spot Beauty and Essex will have a champagne Christmas Day brunch so you can toast to the holiday season in style. This cool space will also have a fun menu for the whole family.

Marea, owned by celebrity chef Michael White, is offering a four-course Christmas Eve dinner with options ranging from seafood specialties to steak and homemade pastas.

For a French inspired holiday dinner, head to Upper East Side favorite Vauculuse where you can dine on foie gras terrine, burgundy snails, and roasted goose. With stunning décor, this neighborhood favorite never disappoints.

The cozy uptown eatery East Pole cozy uptown restaurant is the perfect setting for your holiday feast – with traditional dishes such as a holiday heritage ham plus festive cocktail specials, you can spend less time cooking and more time with family and friends.

Chef Brendan McHale of The Eddy is cooking up a five-course holiday menu for any foodie, featuring Cured Hamachi (pomegranates, buttermilk, chili), Seared Foie Gras (quince, walnuts, miche) and Tilefish (beans, cabbage, crisp potato).

For a fun holiday experience, party the holiday away at Macau which will be serving up an eclectic menu of lamb shank braised with red chili oil and Macanese lobster noodles.