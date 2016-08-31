ZEN IN THE CITY THE SHANGRI-LA TORONTO

By:Hillary Latos

Centrally located in downtown Toronto, this beautiful and gleaming 5-Star hotel has a distinctly East meets West Asian feel with a luxurious sense of zen and tranquility to the heart of the city. Since its opening in 2012, the Shangri-La is considered to be one of the best hotels in Toronto from the sumptuous décor to the services encapsulated by Asian hospitality. Its commitment to providing guests with distinctive Asian standards of hospitality and service from caring people remains a major point of differentiation from its peers and the very cornerstone of its reputation as a world-class hotel group.

Zen like paradise begins the moment you enter your room where Toronto’s striking cityscape unfolds before you like a feast for your eyes. Escape the bustle of the city in your spacious suite as you recline in a plush sofa or a soak in tub with floor to ceiling windows as you gaze upon the gleaming metropolis. The luxuriously appointed rooms are generously sized at 630 square feet with a separate bedroom and living room and walk in closet giving a residential feel with skyscraper views. The elegantly chic Asian inspired décor and furnishings are awash in a soothing palette of neutral colors accented with rich wood millwork that are designed with every comfort in mind. While the sprawling all marble bathrooms are bathed in natural light with a separate glass enclosed shower and deep soaking tub giving a modern and airy feel.

The signature restaurant, BOSK, is headed by Chef Damon Campbell who offers tantalizing Asian inspired yet distinctly Canadian modern cuisine with seasonal farm to table ingredients. One of the signature items is the chef’s daily infused butter which is a delicious way to tantalize the tastebuds. For breakfast there are plenty of options that cater to its international clientele.

Start the day with one of the heart healthy options such as the Wellness egg white frittata with sautéed vegetables or try the Oriental option with congee and dim sum or a hearty English style breakfast with eggs, baked beans, bacon and grilled vegetables. “My dishes are ingredient inspired and globally influenced” said Chef Campbell with signature hallmarks such as the smoked Japanese Hamachi with pickled cucumber and radish or the Alberta prime beef with smoked short ribs and forest mushrooms that demonstrate his breadth of talent and appeal to satiate distinct flavor palettes.

Begin and end the day in the 24 hour health club overlooking the city. Reinvigorate the senses in the beautiful skylit indoor pool with cascading water features and contemporary chandeliers or take a dip in the hot tub with relaxing loungers and cabanas at your disposal open from 6 am until 11 pm. Consider the Shangri La to be your blissful home away from home.

Shangri La Toronto

188 University Avenue, Toronto, ON

647.788.8888 | shangri-la.com