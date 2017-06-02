1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH, THE WELLNESS HOTEL

People don’t typically think about visiting Miami for a relaxing getaway, but now you can come to Miami, stay at the most beautiful hotel and enjoy everything the magic city has to offer—while also experiencing a wellness vacation. 1 Hotel South Beach is the ultimate spot to take in some sun at the beach and lounge by the pool—yet still be able to work out, eat healthy, and unwind with unparalleled holistic spa treatments. Visit alone, with friends, or spend time with family while immersing in the ultimate wellness retreat.



Spartan Gym

1 Hotel South Beach has the first-ever Spartan Gym. Guests can train in a studio complete with ropes, obstacles, and direct access to local Certified Spartan trainers dedicated to helping those with all fitness levels. Test your limits through Spartan private training sessions or dedicated classes including Spartan Obstacle Conditioning, Ripped, Sunset Core Flow on the yoga deck and a variety of specialized kids classes.



Bamford Haybarn Spa

British lifestyle and wellness brand, Bamford, officially opened its first-ever Haybarn Spa in the U.S. at 1 Hotel South Beach. The spa welcomes visitors into a serene, 4,500 square-foot space with natural accents and a holistic take on relaxation. Helmed by company founder and organic pioneer, Carole Bamford, the spa’s natural and sustainable philosophy mirrors the 1 Hotels’ brand mission to provide a unique experience to relax and escape. Enjoy tailored treatments including the Himalayan Salt Stone massage, After Sun Recovery body wrap and a nourishing Skin Collagen Gel Mask.



Plnthouse by Matthew Kenney

James Beard Award-Nominated Chef Matthew Kenney celebrates vegetables in their best form in his newly debuted restaurant Plnthouse. The culinary team has crafted a menu of whole, healthful, and delicious plant-based items that complement the environmentally-conscious, luxe 1 Hotel South Beach lifestyle. Open for breakfast through early dinner, guests can maintain their diets by grabbing vegan or vegetarian wraps, salads, smoothies and bowls.



Mind & Movement

Noting the importance of holistic wellness, 1 Hotel encourages guests to strengthen their minds, bodies and souls with group fitness programming. Offering complimentary yoga, Vinyasa flow, Pilates and meditation classes, each session is skillfully curated and tailored towards tranquility.



Nativ Made

Nativ Made offers food fit for a busy lifestyle with its grab-and-go concept located in the lobby of 1 Hotel South Beach. Made with organic, local ingredients, its signature salads, delicious pastries, cold-pressed juices, healthy snacks and fair-trade coffee and are all made with standards of edible integrity.

SoulCycle

1 Hotel South Beach offers the country’s premier full-body indoor cycling studio. Featuring a 2,600 sq. ft., 54-bike studio, its indoor cycling workouts incorporate weights and core exercises into 45-minute classes. Designed for fat burning and strength training, guests can lose themselves in the music, energy and mind/body experience.

1 Hotel South Beach has it all. There’s never a need to leave, and if so – a Tesla house car is waiting curbside.

1hotels.com/south-beach