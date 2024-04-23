Discover the beauty of the night sky at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

The wonders of the universe await at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the first and largest immersive wellness destination in the Middle East and pioneer of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Drawing on the region’s rich history of pioneering astronomy research and taking advantage of the reduced light pollution surrounding the destination, Zulal Wellness Resort is now offering stargazing as part of its extensive activities programme.
Led by the resort’s own night sky specialist, Naim Saad, guests have the opportunity to marvel at the astral phenomena visible from the Arabian Gulf, such as the Equinox, comets, meteor showers, solstices, and celestial objects including the moon, Jupiter and Saturn.
As the world becomes increasingly urbanised, stargazing provides an avenue for individuals to contemplate the vastness of the universe, gain perspective on their daily lives, and deepen their connection with the natural world. An interactive evening activity for all ages, the new stargazing sessions are also opportunities for guests to spend meaningful time with loved ones, or by themselves, as they take in the majesty and awe of the universe, as well as its infinite possibilities, creating opportunities to elevate mindfulness and experiences of discovery as a group.
Guests will elevate their understanding and knowledge of the universe as Zulal Wellness Resort’s experts guide them through the night sky that is visible from the Arabian Gulf, explain how constellations change throughout seasons and impart intriguing facts on celestial bodies. Those visiting Zulal Wellness Resort’s House of Wisdom can further deepen their exploration of the universe by immersing themselves in the library’s copy of Planetarium, which guides readers through the mesmerising objects that our known universe encompasses.
Situated on the most northern tip of Qatar, far away from the city lights of Doha, with reduced light pollution, Zulal Wellness Resort is an ideal location from which to admire the different lunar phases, moon craters, Jupiter, and Saturn and its rings, as well as constellations like Orion’s Belt and the open cluster of the Pleiades. Rarer phenomena will also be visible from the resort at different times of the year.
Coming from the Comet Halley, the Eta Aquarid Meteors will peak between 5 and 6 May. Guests will be able to marvel at the fast-moving meteors streaking the dark with incandescent “trains” in their wake. Please note this is subject to humidity and clouds on the evening.
As the first wellness resort in the world to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM) and the health expertise established by Thai brand Chiva-Som International, Zulal Wellness Resort is dedicated to inspiring positive and sustainable lifestyle changes for every guest.
Drawing on Chiva-Som’s 29 years of pioneering wellness expertise, Zulal Wellness Resort offers two distinct paths to achieving wellness goals: the adults-only Zulal Serenity; and Zulal Discovery, which invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.
A private 50-minute stargazing class can be added on to any Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som retreat or programme for QAR 200 per person (approx. GBP 45). A 20 per cent discount is offered to the second person and children are free with a paying adult.
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.