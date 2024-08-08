Easy Escapes from Miami This Labor Day!

A Quick Getaway to Paradise

Resorts World Bimini, located on the closest Bahamian island to the U.S. mainland, is a mere 25-minute flight or two-hour ferry ride from South Florida. This proximity makes it an enticing option for those seeking an international escape without the hassle of long travel times.

This Labor Day, Resorts World Bimini offers an irresistible "Fall Madness" package, providing up to 35% savings on accommodations. The package includes round-trip transportation, hotel stay, and access to live entertainment at the exclusive RW Bimini Beach, a 4.5-acre private beach sanctuary.

Experience the Ultimate Luxury at Resorts World Bimini

Guests of Resorts World Bimini are treated to a luxurious stay within a beachfront complex that boasts a Hilton hotel, a private marina, a lavish spa, a casino, and a stunning 600-foot lagoon pool. An adult-only rooftop pool and day club add an extra layer of sophistication to the experience.

Highlights of your Stay:

Fisherman's Village: Explore the open-air shopping center and discover local crafts and culinary treasures.

Island Adventures: Rent a golf cart and explore the colorful island, stopping at conch shacks for authentic conch salad and fritters.

Entertainment Extravaganza: Revel in live music and performances at RW Bimini Beach throughout the weekend.

With a wealth of amenities and activities, Resorts World Bimini promises an unforgettable Labor Day weekend where relaxation and excitement intertwine seamlessly.