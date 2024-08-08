Easy Escapes from Miami This Labor Day!

Resorts World Bimini, located on the closest Bahamian island to the U.S. mainland, is a mere 25-minute flight or two-hour ferry ride from South Florida. This proximity makes it an enticing option for those seeking an international escape without the hassle of long travel times.
This Labor Day, Resorts World Bimini offers an irresistible "Fall Madness" package, providing up to 35% savings on accommodations. The package includes round-trip transportation, hotel stay, and access to live entertainment at the exclusive RW Bimini Beach, a 4.5-acre private beach sanctuary.
Guests of Resorts World Bimini are treated to a luxurious stay within a beachfront complex that boasts a Hilton hotel, a private marina, a lavish spa, a casino, and a stunning 600-foot lagoon pool. An adult-only rooftop pool and day club add an extra layer of sophistication to the experience.
Explore the open-air shopping center and discover local crafts and culinary treasures.
Rent a golf cart and explore the colorful island, stopping at conch shacks for authentic conch salad and fritters.
Revel in live music and performances at RW Bimini Beach throughout the weekend.
With a wealth of amenities and activities, Resorts World Bimini promises an unforgettable Labor Day weekend where relaxation and excitement intertwine seamlessly.
Escape the hustle of Miami and immerse yourself in the laid-back allure of Key Largo at Playa Largo Resort & Spa. Just 60 minutes south of Miami, this luxurious resort offers a perfect balance of relaxation and entertainment.
Labor Day weekend at Playa Largo is a celebration of summer's end, complete with pop-up vendor markets, pool parties, live beach music, and fishing tournaments. The resort's "Days of Playa" package enhances your stay with exclusive perks such as a complimentary room upgrade, a $50 Ocean Spa treatment credit, signature Eventide drinks, and souvenir shirts featuring local artist Talia's artwork.
Playa Largo Resort & Spa invites guests to unwind in a paradise of lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and luxurious accommodations. The resort offers an unparalleled experience where every moment is tailored to perfection.
Kick off the weekend with tunes and refreshing cocktails by the oceanfront pool.
Enjoy a Latin music fiesta on the resort's private beach, where the night sky becomes your dance floor.
Indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Ocean Spa, where relaxation takes center stage.
Embrace the Key Largo lifestyle and savor the last days of summer in style at Playa Largo Resort & Spa.
For a Labor Day escape with an artistic edge, Fort Lauderdale offers a laid-back alternative. Hyatt Centric Las Olas, located in the heart of the city's entertainment district, provides the perfect base for exploring Fort Lauderdale's cultural treasures.
Hyatt Centric Las Olas offers guests an array of amenities, including a sleek 8th-floor pool with skyline views and larger-than-life murals. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and light bites under the Florida sun, then venture out to explore the city's creative scene.
Stroll through Fort Lauderdale's art district and discover galleries, studios, and street art that reflect the city's artistic spirit.
Paddle through the scenic waterways of Hugh Taylor Birch Park for a unique perspective on the city's natural beauty.
Step back in time at the hotel's guest room turned speakeasy, 901, offering pre-Prohibition vibes and a sophisticated cocktail menu.
Fort Lauderdale's eclectic charm and culture make it an enticing destination for those seeking a unique and artsy Labor Day experience.
For a Labor Day weekend filled with elegance and sophistication, the reimagined British Colonial Nassau offers a luxurious retreat in the heart of downtown Nassau. Just a 45-minute flight from Miami, this historic hotel is a testament to timeless charm and modern luxury.
Recently reopened after a $50 million transformation, British Colonial Nassau features a 300-foot private white-sand beach, seven dining outlets, and two freshwater oceanfront pools. The "Elevate Your Labor Day Package" offers up to 25% off suites, making it an irresistible choice for those seeking a lavish escape.
Unwind on the pristine sands of the private beach, where handcrafted cocktails and ocean views create a serene ambiance.
Explore diverse dining options, from a signature martini bar with live jazz to a beach bar + grill serving delectable dishes.
Immerse yourself in Nassau's culture with easy access to downtown attractions and cultural landmarks.
With its blend of history and luxury, British Colonial Nassau offers an unparalleled experience where relaxation and exploration go hand in hand.
For those yearning for a Caribbean escape without the long-haul flight, the Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West offers the ideal domestic island getaway. Located just an hour away by plane or a scenic drive along the iconic Overseas Highway, Key West is an effortlessly accessible paradise waiting to be explored.
This Labor Day weekend, the island celebrates the legendary Jimmy Buffett with a city-wide “Just A Few Friends Key West Favorite Son Celebration.” Parrotheads from around the globe are invited to partake in themed events, contests, dinners, and live performances honoring Buffett's legacy. Southernmost Beach Resort provides guests with a front-row seat to these vibrant festivities.
At Southernmost Beach Resort, guests can luxuriate in three palm-fringed pools with private cabanas, indulge in delectable dishes at the signature restaurant, and sip tropical cocktails at one of four oceanfront bars. The highlight of the weekend is the Cheeseburger Beach Battle, a culinary showdown where attendees can savor and vote for the best cheeseburger on the island.
Enjoy the national touring tribute band "Buffett's Margaritaville – Legendary Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" performing live on the resort's beach.
: Relax in the sun by the pool or retreat to a private cabana for a touch of exclusivity.
Relish in gourmet dining experiences that reflect the island's unique flavors.
This idyllic oceanfront oasis sets the perfect backdrop for a memorable Labor Day weekend, inviting you to bask in the charm and elegance of Key West's Historic District.
For a glamorous escape that combines sophistication with vibrant energy, W Fort Lauderdale offers a unique staycation experience on Florida's Gold Coast. A quick drive or train ride from Miami, this chic hotel invites you to celebrate Labor Day weekend in style.
W Fort Lauderdale's luxurious amenities and bespoke experiences promise a memorable Labor Day weekend. The "Pink Paradise Barbie-core" poolside experience transforms a section of the pool into a monochromatic oasis, complete with a Barbie-inspired box.
Enjoy award-winning bites and a dazzling performance from local queens at the hotel's renowned drag brunch.
Indulge in the "Solo Roll Away" amenity, featuring face masks, herb soaks, and self-reflection cards for a rejuvenating experience.
Relax at the rooftop pool, where daybeds and DJs create an inviting atmosphere for sun-soaked relaxation.
From sunrise yoga to pampering at the AWAY spa, W Fort Lauderdale offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Just a two-hour flight from Miami, Barnsley Resort is nestled in the foothills of Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, offering a serene escape for Labor Day weekend. This year, the resort also celebrates its 25th anniversary, promising double the fun and excitement.
Barnsley Resort's celebratory weekend kicks off on August 30th with an evening at the Beretta Shooting Grounds, featuring lawn games, live music, and culinary delights from the Sea Island Forge rotisserie and BR Coppertop Pizza Co. oven.
Enjoy chef-curated experiences and signature cocktails at the iconic Manor House Ruins, followed by live music and entertainment by Rodeo Disco.
The weekend concludes with fireworks and a DJ overlooking the Jim Fazio Golf Course, creating a spectacular end to the celebrations.
Enjoy 25% savings on a three-night stay, a keepsake gift of a BR monogrammed leather wine carrier, and a bottle of Barnsley Resort sparkling wine.
Barnsley Resort's unique blend of luxury, nature, and celebration makes it an ideal destination for those seeking a memorable and joyous Labor Day weekend.
