The Grand Reopening of the Rusty Parrot in Jackson, Wyoming

After a five-year hiatus, the iconic Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa in Jackson, Wyoming, has triumphantly reopened its doors, offering guests an unparalleled mountain retreat experience. Last weekend, I was privileged to be among the first to experience this beloved destination’s rebirth, and I’m thrilled to share my unforgettable three-day adventure.
The Rusty Parrot’s story is one of resilience typified in the history of the American West. A devastating fire nearly destroyed this family-owned gem, but after extensive renovations, it has reemerged more stunning than ever. While reimagined, the hotel maintains its cherished Jackson lodge aesthetic, seamlessly blending with the majestic surroundings.
Upon arrival, the friendly staff extended a warm Wyoming welcome, setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure. The owner has a remarkable collection of paintings displayed, and the thoughtful layout, with the freedom to walk around and explore, enhances the hotel’s charm.
Redefined with 38 rooms and two suites, the Rusty Parrot offers an intimate escape. My room was a haven of comfort, featuring local art, luxury finishes and a private balcony with breathtaking mountain views. The hotel's thoughtful touches, like freshly baked cookies on the second floor (a heartwarming tradition), create a warm, homey atmosphere that sets it apart from typical luxury accommodations. A large outdoor hot tub, a secluded courtyard and a rooftop space are perfect for overlooking the creek and butte, enhancing the experience and creating a remarkable mountain getaway.
One of the hotel's highlights is its exceptional dining options. The on-site award-winning Wild Sage Restaurant offers a small but thoughtfully curated menu. I savored a multi-course dinner on their outdoor terrace, where each dish was a masterpiece. The focaccia bread and NY Strip steak were standouts, complemented by expertly crafted cocktails and an atmosphere that encourages laughter and relaxation.
The Rusty Parrot's location is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. I embarked on a scenic bike ride around town, followed by an invigorating hike, rewarded with panoramic views of Jackson. The hotel's proximity to town allowed for leisurely exploration, including witnessing a thrilling street shootout performance and enjoying local watering holes.
The legendary Body Sage Spa has been lovingly restored, much to the delight of longtime patrons. My personalized spa experience was pure bliss, complete with an energy-matching scent selection and a professional massage.
The Rusty Parrot excels at curating unforgettable experiences. From horseback riding at Turpin Meadow Ranch through stunning countryside to heart-pounding white water rafting down the Snake River guided by Jackson Hole Whitewater, every moment of my stay was filled with adventure and wonder.
The grand reopening of the Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa is more than just the return of a beloved hotel – it's a celebration of resilience, craftsmanship, and the enduring allure of Jackson. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure or a taste of Wyoming's unique culture, the Rusty Parrot offers it all in luxurious style.
As I reluctantly checked out, I knew one thing for certain: the Rusty Parrot isn't just back – it's better than ever. Its combination of on-site amenities and curated off-site experiences lets guests fully immerse themselves in the local culture while enjoying luxury. Don't miss the chance to be part of its incredible new chapter in Jackson Hole's hospitality scene.
