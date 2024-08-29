Swifties, Get Ready to Shake It Off in South Florida's Most Luxe Hotels!

As Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour descends upon the Hard Rock Stadium from October 18-20, South Florida is buzzing with excitement—and not just at the concert venue. The region’s most luxurious hotels are dialing up the glamour with specially curated experiences that promise to elevate your entire weekend. From exclusive themed packages to unique pop-up events, these top-tier accommodations are ensuring that your stay is as unforgettable as the show itself. Get ready to indulge in the ultimate Swiftie experience, where luxury meets fandom in the most fabulous way possible.
W Fort Lauderdale is rolling out the red carpet for Swifties in the most stylish way you can imagine. As the Sunshine State gears up for Taylor’s arrival, the W Fort Lauderdale has curated a Swiftie-centric experience that’s all about making your Eras Tour weekend memorable.
For those heading to South Florida, the hotel’s tailored package promises a Swift-filled few days with bespoke offerings. Expect themed cocktails that will have you feeling like a pop star and VIP transportation to and from the concert venue, so you can travel in style. But the excitement doesn’t stop there—W Fort Lauderdale has a lineup of pop-up activations throughout the weekend. Capture Instagram-worthy moments at the ‘Eras’ stations for photo-ops, or unleash your inner diva at the Swift-themed karaoke and drag brunch. Want to keep the fun going? The ‘Midnights’ post-concert after parties are the perfect place to dance the night away.
And let’s not forget the DIY fun—Friday kicks off with the Swiftee-Shirt Bar, where you can deck out your concert gear with friendship bracelets, eras patches, and sequins galore, all while DJ Drew spins Taylor’s greatest hits. Saturday is your moment to shine with Rockstar Karaoke: Taylor's Version, where you can live out your pop star dreams with a live band backing you up. Finally, wrap up the weekend with a Swifty Drag Brunch on Sunday, featuring local drag queens serving up looks and performances from all of Taylor’s iconic eras.
Go to their reservations page and book your stay with code 'PK9' to secure this exclusive package—just remember, there’s a two-night minimum!
If you’re planning to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Gale Miami Hotel & Residences is offering a package that will make your weekend as smooth as one of Taylor’s catchy choruses. Available from October 17 to 21, the "Stay, Stay, Stay" package ensures you’re fully equipped for the concert of the year.
Upon checking in, guests receive a $100 Uber gift certificate, perfect for ensuring a seamless ride to and from Hard Rock Stadium. But that’s just the beginning—your room will be stocked with Taylor Swift swag, including a friendship bracelet, a chic fanny pack, a makeup bag, and even a hand fan to keep you cool while you’re dancing the night away. This package is all about setting the mood, and Gale Miami is going all out to ensure you're treated like Swiftie royalty.
To book this package, simply use promo code 'KARMA' on Gale Miami’s website. You’ll want to act fast, as these rooms are sure to be in high demand.
Book date: 8/22 to 10/12
Stay Dates: 10/17 to 10/21
Promo Link: TAYLOR SWIFT PACKAGE
For Swifties looking to make their concert weekend truly magical, Hotel AKA Brickell is your go-to destination. Nestled in the heart of Miami’s chic Brickell district, this hotel is the epitome of luxury and style, and it’s pulling out all the stops for Taylor’s fans.
Hotel AKA Brickell’s "Midnights Package" is designed to make your stay as enchanted as the tour itself. Begin your experience with a friendship bracelet-making kit and a curated Taylor Swift playlist in your room—perfect for creating those Eras Tour get-ready moments. Then, unwind with a Taylor Swift-inspired drink at ADRIFT, like the Lover’s Punch, which also comes in a mocktail version.
But the magic doesn’t end there. Guests will also receive $30 off any Glamsquad service, so you can arrive at the concert looking and feeling your best. And don’t forget to snap a photo at the Instagrammable lobby display—your followers will thank you.
This package is available for booking now with the bookable link HERE, and trust us, it’s one you won’t want to miss.
If you’re in the mood for a nightcap after the concert, Hyatt Centric Las Olas has you covered with Taylor Swift’s favorite cocktail—the French Blonde. This gold-hued concoction blends gin, grapefruit, elderflower liqueur, and Lillet Blanc into the perfect sip to cap off your Fearless night.
