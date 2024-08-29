Swifties, Get Ready to Shake It Off in South Florida's Most Luxe Hotels!

For Swifties looking to make their concert weekend truly magical, Hotel AKA Brickell is your go-to destination. Nestled in the heart of Miami’s chic Brickell district, this hotel is the epitome of luxury and style, and it’s pulling out all the stops for Taylor’s fans.

Hotel AKA Brickell’s "Midnights Package" is designed to make your stay as enchanted as the tour itself. Begin your experience with a friendship bracelet-making kit and a curated Taylor Swift playlist in your room—perfect for creating those Eras Tour get-ready moments. Then, unwind with a Taylor Swift-inspired drink at ADRIFT, like the Lover’s Punch, which also comes in a mocktail version.

But the magic doesn’t end there. Guests will also receive $30 off any Glamsquad service, so you can arrive at the concert looking and feeling your best. And don’t forget to snap a photo at the Instagrammable lobby display—your followers will thank you.

How to Book

This package is available for booking now with the bookable link HERE, and trust us, it’s one you won’t want to miss.