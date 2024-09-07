The Westin Anaheim Resort Wins Marriott’s Top Guest Experience Award

ANAHEIM, Calif. – (September 5, 2024) – The Westin Anaheim Resort is recognized by Marriott International with their Guest Experience Award for 2024. This award acknowledges the hotels who receive the highest scores in overall guest service satisfaction, intent to recommend and overall staff service. This puts The Westin Anaheim Resort among the top full-service Marriott properties in the U.S. & Canada that pursue excellence while connecting guests to the people, places, and passions they love most.
“We are truly honored by this prestigious award from Marriott International, and also so very thankful and proud of all the efforts put forth by the entire team of The Westin Anaheim Resort,” said Paul Sanford, CEO and Asset Manager of Wincome Hospitality.
Nicholas Price, General Manager of The Westin Anaheim Resort, remarks “This tremendous accomplishment takes everyone’s dedication on a daily basis to consistently provide the guest with our very best. It’s truly my honor to work with this team.”
This isn’t the first award for The Westin Anaheim Resort from Marriott International, as their management team has previously won Marriott’s award for Hotel Opening of the Year in 2021 in the Franchise Distinctive Premium Hotels category.
“I am so proud to have your hotel on this very short list of hotels recognized for the Guest Experience Award. You have established an incredible culture that comes across throughout the hotel. Please share my congratulations with all your associates,” said Richard Veilleux, Area Vice President, Full-Service Franchising for Marriott International.
The Westin Anaheim Resort, a AAA 4.5 Diamond hotel, features 618 guest rooms including 121 expansive suites with signature well-being amenities, including the Westin Heavenly® beds and bath features, many of which offer direct views of Disney California Adventure® Park. Standout accommodations include the Park View Suites, with 785 square feet of space equipped with separate living and dining area and a spacious balcony, as well as the Presidential Suite, an impressive 2,000 square-foot suite with two bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2.5 bathrooms, full kitchen, a living and dining room, and an oversized balcony stretching the length of the suite overlooking Disneyland® Resort.
In addition to spacious, upscale guestrooms and suites, the hotel features Westin brand’s state-of-the-art signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, a heated outdoor pool with five private cabanas, and seven distinct restaurants and bars including RISE Rooftop Lounge, with panoramic views of Disney California Adventure® Park. With 53,896 square feet of newly designed indoor/outdoor meetings and events space, The Westin Anaheim Resort caters to groups of all sizes and offers the highest level of technological capabilities and services.
