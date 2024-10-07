Capella Hotel Group Celebrates Global Recognition at Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

The Capella Hotel Group continues to earn prestigious accolades from travelers worldwide, with several of its properties receiving top honors at the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024. Among the celebrated properties are Capella Singapore, Capella Sydney, Capella Shanghai, and Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, all recognized for their world-class luxury and exceptional service.
Readers from across the globe awarded Capella Hotel Group for its two distinct luxury brands—Capella Hotels & Resorts and Patina Hotels & Resorts—marking the group's ongoing commitment to redefining luxury travel.
Capella Singapore was named the #4 Hotel in Singapore.
Capella Sydney ranked as the #5 Hotel in Australia & New Zealand.
Capella Shanghai received the honor of #5 Hotel in China/Shanghai.
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands took the spotlight as the #7 Resort in the Indian Ocean.
These distinctions reflect the brands' emphasis on personalized service, immersive guest experiences, and luxury design inspired by local culture and heritage.
Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “To be named among the world’s best hotels by such discerning readers is an honor. We owe our success to our adventurous guests and our dedicated team members, who go above and beyond to ensure every stay is an unforgettable experience.”
The group’s properties have consistently set the benchmark for luxury travel, with Capella Ubud recently recognized as the #2 Resort in Indonesia in Condé Nast Traveller's UK Edition. Additionally, Capella Shanghai and Capella Tufu Bay, Hainan were honored as Best Hotels of the Year in Condé Nast Traveler China.
With new openings slated in Taipei, Kyoto, Osaka, and Macau, Capella Hotel Group is poised to deliver even more innovative and enriching travel experiences. As the #1 Best Hotel Brand in the World according to Travel + Leisure’s 2023 and 2024 World’s Best Awards, Capella continues to lead the luxury travel industry.
Capella Hotel Group is a leading hospitality management company specialising in luxury hotels, resorts, and serviced residences. Based in Singapore, the rapidly expanding group has two brands under its portfolio and properties across eight destinations. The award-winning Capella Hotels and Resorts is renowned for its service excellence, crafted luxury design and immersive experiences celebrating the locale, while Patina Hotels & Resorts is the group’s transformative luxury brand, designed for progressive travellers with a creative mindset and penchant for sustainability.
Capella Hotels and Resorts was named the #1 Best Hotel Brand in the world in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 and 2024 World’s Best Awards. For more information, visit www.capellahotelgroup.com.
The Capella Hotels and Resorts constellation consists of properties located in Singapore, Sydney, Ubud, Bangkok, Hanoi, Shanghai, and Hainan. Future openings include exciting destinations such as Taipei, Kyoto, Riyadh, Nanjing, Shenzhen and South Korea. The exceptional hospitality brand, taking its name from the brightest star of the Auriga constellation, shines a spotlight on local heritage, culture and community whilst crafting authentic guest’ experiences with the highest level of personalised service and combining a legacy of thoughtful design.
Capella was named the Best Hotel Brand in the Travel + Leisure ‘World’s Best Awards’ for 2023 and 2024. Capella Bangkok and Capella Singapore are ranked on The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023 and 2024, with Capella Bangkok named The Best Hotel in the World and The Best Hotel in Asia in 2024. Capella Hotels and Resorts is a member of GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme representing a collection of 40 independent hotel brands over 100 countries worldwide.
Patina Hotels & Resorts is the latest hospitality concept from Capella Hotel Group. Born out of guests’ desire to honour individuality, Patina appeals to a new generation of travellers who seek deeper connections with themselves and the world around them. The human-centred design flows with the natural modes people are in, gently and intuitively providing for each guest’s individual needs, ensuring that no two stays are exactly the same. A five-star, sophisticated lifestyle brand, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands was the first launch, with further properties in Osaka and Sanya also in development. Patina Hotels & Resorts is a member partner of DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme representing a collection of 40 independent hotel brands over 100 countries worldwide.
