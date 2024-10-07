Capella Hotel Group Celebrates Global Recognition at Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “To be named among the world’s best hotels by such discerning readers is an honor. We owe our success to our adventurous guests and our dedicated team members, who go above and beyond to ensure every stay is an unforgettable experience.”

The group’s properties have consistently set the benchmark for luxury travel, with Capella Ubud recently recognized as the #2 Resort in Indonesia in Condé Nast Traveller's UK Edition. Additionally, Capella Shanghai and Capella Tufu Bay, Hainan were honored as Best Hotels of the Year in Condé Nast Traveler China.