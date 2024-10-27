A Gilded Age Gem Reimagined: The Beatrice Hotel in Providence

Nestled in the heart of downtown Providence, Hotel breathes new life into the historic 1887 Exchange Building, offering a luxurious blend of past and present. This 46-room boutique property, which opened its doors in 2021, pays homage to Rhode Island's rich history while catering to the modern luxury traveler.
Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by a striking atrium centered around a grand chandelier, flooding the space with natural light. The juxtaposition of exposed brick and warm neutral tones sets the stage for a stay that seamlessly marries 19th-century charm with contemporary sophistication.
Each of the 46 guestrooms, ranging from 300 to 805 square feet, is a testament to refined comfort. Herringbone floors and high ceilings nod to the building's storied past, while state-of-the-art amenities like Dyson hair dryers, heated bidet toilets, and Nespresso coffee makers cater to modern sensibilities. The attention to detail is evident, from the Mascioni linens crafted in Milan to the organic BeeKind personal care products.
For those seeking a culinary adventure, Bellini Providence offers a taste of Italy right in the heart of New England. This contemporary Italian restaurant, inspired by the travels of Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, serves up regional specialties in an atmosphere that's both approachable and elegant. The cherry blossom-adorned bar area and high-gloss teak paneling create an inviting ambiance for enjoying signature dishes like Pappardelle "alla Bellini" or the "Crudo" Tasting Seafood Platter.
The crown jewel of is undoubtedly the Bellini Rooftop, Rhode Island's only private rooftop club. Open exclusively to hotel guests and members, this space offers craft cocktails and Venetian-style small plates against a backdrop of Providence's skyline. It's the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring the city's renowned universities and cultural institutions, all within easy reach of the hotel.
The Beatrice goes beyond typical hotel offerings with thoughtful touches like in-room Fit Kits for private workouts and Bea's Book Bags, featuring a rotating selection of reads. The property also embraces technology with contactless check-in, keyless entry, and on-demand text concierge services, ensuring a seamless stay for tech-savvy guests.
The Beatrice's prime location in downtown Providence makes it easily accessible to travelers. T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) is just a 15-minute drive away, serving major domestic airlines and offering convenient connections to international hubs. For those arriving by train, Providence Station is less than a mile from the hotel, with Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line providing direct service from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. Driving to The Beatrice is equally straightforward, with the hotel situated near major highways I-95 and I-195. Once in Providence, the downtown area is highly walkable, allowing guests to explore the city's rich cultural offerings with ease.
Designed by ZDS Architecture & Interiors, The Beatrice's timeless interior has garnered multiple accolades. The hotel and Bellini restaurant won the 2021 Interior Architecture Design Award from the American Institute of Architects - Rhode Island. In 2022, The Beatrice Hotel was awarded Gold in the Rhode Island Design Awards for Commercial New Construction/Renovation, while Bellini secured Gold in the Commercial Interior Design category.
Developed by Joseph R. Paolino, Jr. of Paolino Properties, The Beatrice is more than just a hotel—it's a loving tribute to his mother, Beatrice Temkin, a lifelong Rhode Island resident. Her warmth and welcoming spirit are infused throughout the property, creating an atmosphere that feels both luxurious and deeply personal.
With its prime location, impeccable design, commitment to guest comfort, and dedication to inclusivity, The Beatrice stands out as a must-visit destination in Providence. Whether you're in town for business, exploring New England's rich history, or simply seeking a refined urban retreat, this boutique hotel offers a uniquely charming experience that captures the essence of modern Providence while honoring its storied past.
isn't just named after Beatrice Temkin; it embodies her pioneering spirit of LGBTQIA+ allyship. As a founding member of AIDS Project Rhode Island's Board of Directors and organizer of the first AIDS Walk for Life, Beatrice Temkin was instrumental in rallying political, philanthropic, and business support for the LGBTQ+ community during the challenging times of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Her dedication was recognized in 2017 with the Hope Harris Memorial Award for her efforts in fighting stigma and promoting outreach.
My grandmother, Beatrice Temkin, left an incredible legacy, including her deep commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Rhode Island. The Beatrice Hotel is a reflection of the welcome and acceptance she championed throughout our city during her decades of advocacy. From her early work with AIDS Project Rhode Island to her role in organizing the first AIDS Walk for Life, she built connections that transformed lives at a time when compassion was most needed. Her efforts not only mobilized our community but also inspired countless others to combat stigma. I’m immensely proud to carry on her legacy of love and allyship through her namesake hotel.
Jennifer Romano, VP of Corporate Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships, Paolino Properties
This legacy of inclusivity permeates every aspect of The Beatrice. The hotel actively promotes initiatives supporting both guests and employees, offering special LGBTQ packages and hosting pride-specific events on the Bellini Rooftop. In its opening year, the hotel dedicated its Giving Tuesday efforts to AIDS Project Rhode Island, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ causes.
The Beatrice's prime location in downtown Providence places guests at the heart of one of New England's most vibrant Pride celebrations. With 30-40,000 attendees annually and the distinction of hosting the only nighttime Pride parade in the region, Providence—led by its openly gay mayor—comes alive with rainbow hues each June. The hotel's involvement extends to hosting VIP events during Pride Week, making it an ideal base for LGBTQ+ travelers and allies alike.
