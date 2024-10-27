A Gilded Age Gem Reimagined: The Beatrice Hotel in Providence

Developed by Joseph R. Paolino, Jr. of Paolino Properties, The Beatrice is more than just a hotel—it's a loving tribute to his mother, Beatrice Temkin, a lifelong Rhode Island resident. Her warmth and welcoming spirit are infused throughout the property, creating an atmosphere that feels both luxurious and deeply personal.

With its prime location, impeccable design, commitment to guest comfort, and dedication to inclusivity, The Beatrice stands out as a must-visit destination in Providence. Whether you're in town for business, exploring New England's rich history, or simply seeking a refined urban retreat, this boutique hotel offers a uniquely charming experience that captures the essence of modern Providence while honoring its storied past.