Westgate Las Vegas Unveils The Imperial Sky Villa: A Regal Homage to Elvis's Legacy

Formerly recognized as the Tuscany Sky Villa, the transformation into the Imperial Sky Villa is far more than a mere renaming; it is a profound revival of a living piece of Las Vegas history. Originally constructed atop the hotel when it first opened its doors in 1969, this particular area housed Elvis's private suite, affectionately known as the "Elvis Presley Suite." This very space cradled his bed during his monumental Vegas residencies, cementing its status as a landmark for fans and admirers of the King of Rock and Roll.