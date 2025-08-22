Art Deco Elegance and Modern Masterpieces: 8 Miami Hotels Where Design Tells the Story

Miami’s skyline is a living gallery of Art Deco artistry, a design movement that took hold in the 1920s with geometric shapes, sleek symmetry, and a flair for glamour. Along Ocean Drive and beyond, pastel façades, terrazzo floors, and neon details pay homage to the golden age of architecture. Today, the city’s hotel scene extends this legacy, blending historic preservation with forward-thinking design to create spaces that are as visually captivating as they are luxurious. These eight hotels embody Miami’s design soul, each offering a distinct aesthetic narrative.