Art Deco Elegance and Modern Masterpieces: 8 Miami Hotels Where Design Tells the Story

Miami’s skyline is a living gallery of Art Deco artistry, a design movement that took hold in the 1920s with geometric shapes, sleek symmetry, and a flair for glamour. Along Ocean Drive and beyond, pastel façades, terrazzo floors, and neon details pay homage to the golden age of architecture. Today, the city’s hotel scene extends this legacy, blending historic preservation with forward-thinking design to create spaces that are as visually captivating as they are luxurious. These eight hotels embody Miami’s design soul, each offering a distinct aesthetic narrative.
A 1940s gem reimagined by Bill Rooney Studio, the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club retains its Art Deco roots while channeling the sophistication of the European Riviera. Original terrazzo floors greet guests in the lobby, where a wraparound mezzanine balcony offers sweeping views of the lounge below. Beyond the check-in area lies a grand terrace leading to twin pools—one adults-only, one family-friendly—and a private stretch of sand. Dining is equally curated, with the Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill, the elegant Donna Mare Italian Chophouse, and Il Merkato’s coffee and gelato counter.
Built upon the bones of the 1954 Motel Ankara, The Gates Hotel is a masterclass in adaptive reuse. The architecture firm Reiff & Feldman originally designed the building in the Googie style—a futuristic, midcentury look popular in postwar America. Its distinctive L-shaped layout embraces the pool deck, framed by views along Collins Avenue. Inside, vintage design cues meet tropical accents, creating a modern yet nostalgic South Beach atmosphere.
Once known as The Lord Balfour Hotel, this South of Fifth landmark is the work of architect Anton Skislewicz, restored by Bigtime Design Studios and Ennismore for the Morgans Originals collection. Original terrazzo floors, brass elevator doors, and terra-cotta mosaic tiles are balanced with midcentury furnishings and locally inspired artwork. Its courtyard connects the two 1940s-era buildings, while Cleo restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired social hub with marble, stone, and breezy linen accents.
A fusion of preservation and innovation, The Betsy marries the historic Betsy Ross Hotel with the former Carlton Hotel, now linked by the striking “Betsy Orb” designed by Allan T. Shulman. The Dixon Wing retains its colonial-inspired elegance, while the Hohauser Wing—named for architect Henry Hohauser—boasts a rooftop pool deck and the transformed Carlton Room, a beach-chic communal lounge. Walnut floors, raffia textures, and ocean views complete the sophisticated coastal experience.
Ken Fulk’s playful vision comes alive in The Goodtime Hotel, a pastel-hued love letter to Miami’s golden eras. Leopard-print benches, pink rotary phones, and vintage mini-fridges in the rooms nod to retro glamour, while the twin pools and retro-inspired cabanas bring 1950s allure to the 30,000-square-foot deck. Every space, from the peach-toned library to the rattan-furnished restaurant, is designed to delight both the design aficionado and the casual guest.
A modern tower in Downtown Miami by Sieger Suarez Architects, The Elser reflects the aquamarine shimmer of Biscayne Bay through its glass façade. Inside, Cotofana Designs layers custom furniture with Latin American-influenced art, including vibrant murals by Paul Amundarain, Andrew Antonaccio, and Jeffrey Noble. Public spaces are a rotating canvas, making the hotel as much a cultural experience as an overnight stay.
Immersed in Miami’s most artistic neighborhood, Arlo Wynwood is part hotel, part living gallery. Meyer Davis’s design merges natural textures with bold accents, while exterior murals by Hoxxoh and the MILAGROS Collective connect the building to Wynwood’s street art legacy. Inside, intimate nooks, moody lighting, and “phygital” elevator installations by Brooke Einbender create an environment where design and art are inseparable.
A 1948 icon reborn, Hotel Continental channels midcentury Miami Modern style with clean lines and nostalgic touches. Art by Danny O’Connor and T.S. Harris animates the interiors, while the MiMo-inspired pool—framed by the original neon sign—anchors the property. The self-pour wall at Divebar and versatile event space Mixer offer social energy without sacrificing design integrity.
Miami’s hotels are more than places to stay, they are immersive design narratives that bridge the past and present. Whether through the pastel geometry of preserved Art Deco landmarks or the sleek lines of contemporary builds, each property captures a unique facet of the city’s style. For travelers who view design as an essential part of their journey, these eight destinations promise an experience as aesthetically rich as it is indulgent.
