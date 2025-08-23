Scottsdale’s Luxe Stays: The Hotels Defining Fall 2025

This fall, Scottsdale’s hospitality landscape is undergoing a transformation worthy of the city’s reputation as a premier luxury destination. From celebrity chef–helmed restaurants perched above the skyline to spa sanctuaries rooted in desert wellness traditions, the season brings a wave of hotel debuts, enhancements, and signature programming designed to captivate the most discerning traveler. Each property blends distinctive character with Scottsdale’s signature sense of place, ensuring that autumn in the Sonoran Desert is as indulgent as it is inspiring.
Renowned restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is adding star power to Scottsdale’s dining landscape with Wolf by Vanderpump, set to open later this year atop Caesars Republic Scottsdale. Following the success of its Lake Tahoe counterpart, the restaurant’s concept — created with designer Nick Alain — intertwines with Caesars’ La Lupa wolf brand icon and “Unleash Your Alter Ego” theme. Guests can expect sweeping views of Camelback Mountain, a globally inspired menu of decadent shareable dishes, and an inventive cocktail program tailored exclusively for Scottsdale.
Downtown Scottsdale’s newest hotel, The REMI Scottsdale, opened in July, introducing four distinct culinary and cocktail experiences:
Kauboi: A Japanese steakhouse with a terrace draped in layered greenery and trellises.
Allegra’s: A Moroccan-inspired rooftop lounge infused with high-desert glamour.
F/Sixteen: Aviation-themed American diner serving boozy milkshakes and indulgent brunch.
The Lobby Bar: Morning coffee turns into espresso martinis by night, complete with backstage access to the revamped Maya Day + Night club.
The $24-million transformation of the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas continues with the redesign of 20 more premium two-bedroom villas, bringing the total to 45. Arranged in clusters of five for group convenience, these villas feature private access to a new pool area with a fire pit, bar, and grab-and-go market. Guests can elevate their stay with refrigerator stocking, private chef dinners, wine and whiskey tastings, and s’mores gatherings.
Just in time for golf season, Boulders Resort & Spa has completed a renovation of its acclaimed course with upgraded tees, resurfaced greens, and refurbished bunkers. Seasonal pricing offers up to 40% off compared to winter rates, and the course’s desert setting often brings wildlife sightings. After a round, guests can explore the “garden-to-spa” menu, including the Harvest Glow Wrap — a Cranberry Pomegranate Sugar Scrub, Pumpkin Latte Body Masque, and apricot skin oil — complemented by the resort’s annual harvest of prickly pear cactus fruit.
The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale is celebrating autumn’s desert skies with a collection of celestial-themed events. Highlights include the Harvest Moon Dinner (Oct. 6), Stargazing Soirée (Oct. 9 and Nov. 20), Full Moon Meditation (Oct. 11 and Nov. 5), and Celestial Yoga (Oct. 4 and Nov. 11). Guests can also indulge in a Celestial-Themed Afternoon Tea, Floating Sunset Sound Bath, and a Little Astronomers’ Club for children.
Named No. 1 resort in Arizona and among the Top 15 Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, Castle Hot Springs is introducing falconry demonstrations, astronomer-led stargazing followed by geothermal soaks, and the Sonoran Epicurean Escape, a multi-day culinary retreat. Food lovers can also book Desert Vines (Oct. 21–23), a wine dinner series hosted by Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey of the Michelin-starred Frasca Hospitality Group.
Families can embrace autumn at Great Wolf Lodge during its October-long Howl-O-Ween festivities. The resort transforms with hay bales, corn stalks, and fall décor, while programming includes a Trick-Or-Treat Trail, Monster Bash Dance Party, trivia, and seasonal crafts.
Set to debut in January 2026, the $24-million renovation of the iconic spa at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn introduces the ariVéa philosophy, a holistic wellness approach rooted in Sonoran Desert energy and traditions. The reimagined space will feature 20 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy pools, an indoor Wellness Circuit, and a new Wellness Studio hosting sound baths. Additional highlights include the debut of Ora Café and access to a licensed nutritionist for fully personalized wellness pathways.
Whether it’s savoring dinner with panoramic views at a glamorous new rooftop restaurant, practicing moonlit yoga under desert skies, or retreating to a newly renovated villa with a private chef on call, these hotels are redefining what it means to experience Scottsdale. This fall, the city’s luxury accommodations are not just places to stay — they are destinations in their own right, offering travelers immersive escapes that linger long after check-out.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter