Timeless Stays: Four Heritage Hotels Redefining Luxury Through Adaptive Reuse

Once the site of Amsterdam’s first stone theater, The Dylan Amsterdam is a sanctuary of heritage, performance, and quiet luxury. Originally commissioned in 1638 by Jacob van Campen, the “Schouwburg” welcomed Vivaldi, Maria de Medici, and Rembrandt before a devastating fire transformed its role. In 1999, it was reimagined as a boutique hotel on the Keizersgracht, blending legacy with intimacy.