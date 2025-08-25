The George at Columbia Brings Elevated Lifestyle Hospitality to Harlem This Fall
This fall, Harlem will welcome a new landmark in luxury hospitality with the debut of The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. As Hilton’s first hotel in the storied neighborhood, the property blends Harlem’s vibrant artistic soul with the prestige of Columbia University, creating a destination that is both globally connected and deeply rooted in local heritage.
A Name with Layers of History
The George’s identity draws from two influential figures: George “Shorty George” Snowden, the celebrated Harlem dancer credited with the Lindy Hop, and King George II, who chartered Columbia University in 1754. This thoughtful naming signals the hotel’s dual mission—celebrating Harlem’s rich cultural contributions while nodding to the academic prominence of its surroundings.
Design that Reflects Harlem’s Spirit
The 139-room property embraces a design language of rich earth tones, matte blacks, deep greens, and warm neutrals, accented with art deco details and brass finishes. Public spaces are inviting and refined, with soft lighting, plush seating, and an emphasis on communal gathering. Guest rooms offer serene escapes, framed by natural textures and floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto views of Harlem’s bustling streets or the hotel’s heated outdoor pool and urban courtyard.
Amenities include a fitness center, terrace lounge, lobby bar, 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Two signature restaurants are slated to open in Spring 2026, further enhancing the property’s role as a culinary and social hub.
A Neighborhood Hub, Not Just a Hotel
“The George is more than a place to stay. It’s a neighborhood hub. From local hiring to community-focused programming and public spaces, we’re creating something rooted in Harlem’s history. Our goal is to make the storytelling as dynamic and immersive as the guest experience and truly immerse ourselves into a community that is dear to my heart.”
Andrew Nkunku, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing
The hotel’s programming will reflect Harlem’s creative energy, offering a mix of cultural activations, partnerships with local artists, and opportunities for guests to engage directly with the neighborhood’s traditions and talent.
Part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection
As a member of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, The George joins a global portfolio of independent hotels known for their distinctive character and local connection. Guests will enjoy Hilton’s trusted service standards along with modern conveniences like Digital Key, flexible booking perks, and exclusive benefits through the Hilton Honors loyalty program.
Located at 412 West 126th Street, The George at Columbia positions visitors steps away from iconic Harlem landmarks such as the Apollo Theater, Morningside Park, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the National Jazz Museum—making it an ideal base for travelers seeking both comfort and cultural immersion.
With its design-conscious interiors, commitment to community, and prime location, The George at Columbia is set to redefine how visitors experience Harlem—inviting the world to see the neighborhood not only as a destination, but as a living, breathing center of art, scholarship, and style.
