12 Best South Florida Hotels for Luxury Labor Day 2025 Getaways and Events

Labor Day weekend in South Florida is the grand crescendo of summer — a moment when the region’s renowned hotels pair elevated hospitality with spirited celebrations. Sun-drenched pool decks, beachfront stages, gourmet menus, and thoughtfully curated experiences await travelers looking to close out the season in style. This year’s lineup of luxury properties is offering much more than a room key — each destination has crafted bespoke events designed to appeal to discerning guests seeking that perfect blend of leisure, entertainment, and culinary indulgence.
Known for its lush greenery, artistic design, and rooftop views over Biscayne Bay, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is turning Labor Day into a weekend-long affair. Saturday, August 30, sees the Coconut Groove X Back Of House Rooftop Pool Party transforming the Sipsip Rum Bar into a day-to-night dance destination, with Miami’s top DJs delivering sets against the backdrop of Coconut Grove’s skyline. On Sunday, August 31, the Float On! Pool Party brings a playful “End of Summer Rodeo” theme, where guests are encouraged to BYOF (Bring Your Own Floaties) for a whimsical, western-inspired poolside atmosphere.
The festivities extend to the table with James Beard Award winner Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Miami Spice prix fixe dinner at Mayfair Grill, a showcase of wood-fired techniques and seasonal flavors. Those who book the Live Like a Local package enjoy curated perks, including breakfast, cocktails, and complimentary bicycle access, with an optional pet comfort upgrade ensuring even four-legged guests celebrate in style.
For guests seeking a mix of pop culture glamour and modern luxury, The Elser Hotel’s Haus of Gaga Glam Night is the ultimate prelude to Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball concerts at the nearby Kaseya Center. Available during show dates August 31, September 1, and September 3, the package pampers fans with prosecco, gourmet chocolates, diva-inspired sunglasses, and themed cocktails like the “Born This Way Spritz.” Spacious rooms with skyline and bay views, a resort-style rooftop pool, and easy access to Miami’s entertainment district make The Elser an ideal base for an unforgettable holiday weekend.
Situated in Miami’s thriving arts district, Arlo Wynwood offers an immersive Labor Day experience that celebrates global music culture. On Sunday, August 31, the hotel’s Higher Ground courtyard transforms into the venue for STAMPED with AYA & Friends, a dynamic evening showcasing Afrobeats, Amapiano, and soulful rhythms. Guests can sip artful cocktails while lounging in wicker swings or colorful benches beneath a sea grape tree, surrounded by vibrant street art and lush greenery.
The event reflects Wynwood’s reputation as a hub of creativity, offering both locals and visitors an evening that’s as much about cultural connection as it is about celebration.
Co-owned by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, The Goodtime Hotel is known for channeling retro Miami glamour into every detail, and its Labor Day Weekend Pool Party on August 31 promises an all-day immersion in that aesthetic. The Pool — with its twin basins, striped cabanas, and pastel palette — becomes the backdrop for live DJ sets curated by VIP Nightlife. From noon to 6 p.m., guests over 21 can dance under the sun, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in rooftop views that stretch toward the Atlantic, making it a quintessential Miami Beach holiday experience.
The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale offers a Family Beach Escape designed to bring generations together for Labor Day weekend. With the second room at half price, families can enjoy spacious accommodations while children explore the Ritz Kids® program — a mix of beach explorations, creative workshops, and hands-on activities like a Shirley Temple Bar. Adults can relax in cabanas overlooking the ocean or indulge in spa treatments that emphasize coastal wellness. Exceptional dining, a prime location on Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, and tailored guest experiences ensure the holiday is both luxurious and memorable.
The Diplomat is infusing Labor Day with pop-star glamour and social fun. On Sunday, August 31, the Haus of Glam pre-party serves as the ultimate Lady Gaga warm-up, complete with karaoke, makeup stations, impersonators, and themed photo opportunities. The festivities continue with Point Royal’s Bottomless Brunch, featuring a customizable mimosa cart, and Trivia Thursdays at the reimagined Hotel Bar for those extending their weekend. With oceanfront pools, direct beach access, and multiple dining options, The Diplomat blends the energy of an event venue with the relaxation of a seaside escape.
Set along Biscayne Bay, the InterContinental offers sweeping water views and refined service. This Labor Day, guests booking select suites gain Club Lounge access, complete with breakfast, afternoon tea, and happy hour with curated wines and bites. The Tropical Tranquility package elevates the experience with a private luxury cabana on the refreshed pool deck, stocked mini-bar included. It’s an ideal choice for travelers who want to blend city excitement with serene, elevated leisure.
Rising above the Miami River, W Miami is hosting a three-day Labor Day Weekend BBQ Cookout at TULUM from August 30 to September 1. For $45 per person, guests enjoy a three-course feast with Southern barbecue flavors and playful desserts like Blondies topped with pumpkin beer ice cream. Signature cocktails such as “Labor of Love” complement boozy snow cones and spiked lemonade, while rooftop DJ sets keep the energy high against panoramic city views.
Known for its opulent design and theatrical flair, Faena Miami Beach is offering the Florida Georgia Package for state residents through November. Guests receive daily breakfast, a $200 resort credit, spa treatment discounts, and valet parking, along with possible upgrades and late check-out. The property’s beachfront location, Tierra Santa Healing House spa, and on-site dining — including award-winning restaurants — create a lavish holiday environment that feels both celebratory and restorative.
For craft beer aficionados, Key West Brewfest is the highlight of Labor Day, and Southernmost Beach Resort is right in the middle of it. The property hosts signature events such as the Pineapple Pool Party and Brewfest Grand Tasting on August 30, featuring over 55 breweries. Guests can also enjoy a live “Margaritas in Paradise” concert and a Cheeseburger Beach Battle before retreating to the resort’s three pools, spa, and beachfront café. The Stay More, Save More offer makes extending the fun an easy choice.
Perched above a wide stretch of Atlantic beachfront, W Fort Lauderdale offers the Linger Longer package for guests booking three nights or more, which includes a 15% room discount and half-price valet parking. With sleek, modern accommodations, rooftop and oceanfront pools, and proximity to Fort Lauderdale’s dining and nightlife, it’s a sophisticated base for a long weekend of sun and style.
Overlooking the iconic sands of Miami Beach, The National blends Art Deco elegance with beachfront leisure. This Labor Day weekend, its Coconut Celebration from August 30 to September 2 pays tribute to National Coconut Day, with specialty cocktails like the Coconut Mojito and Coconut Margarita setting the tone. Guests can enjoy the signature infinity pool — one of the longest in Miami Beach — or retreat to a private cabana between dips in the ocean.
On Sunday, August 31, a live DJ infuses the property with rhythmic energy, while the Aqua Bar & Grill serves coastal-inspired plates like ahi tuna tostadas and baja fish sandwiches, making it the perfect setting for those who want their holiday weekend to balance relaxation and revelry.
Labor Day in South Florida has become a curated experience layered with indulgence, entertainment, and the spirit of summer’s grand finale. Whether your plans call for rooftop cocktails in Brickell, poolside beats in Coconut Grove, or a beer lover’s paradise in Key West, these twelve hotels offer the settings and experiences to make this year’s long weekend truly remarkable.
