12 Best South Florida Hotels for Luxury Labor Day 2025 Getaways and Events

Co-owned by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, The Goodtime Hotel is known for channeling retro Miami glamour into every detail, and its Labor Day Weekend Pool Party on August 31 promises an all-day immersion in that aesthetic. The Pool — with its twin basins, striped cabanas, and pastel palette — becomes the backdrop for live DJ sets curated by VIP Nightlife. From noon to 6 p.m., guests over 21 can dance under the sun, sip handcrafted cocktails, and soak in rooftop views that stretch toward the Atlantic, making it a quintessential Miami Beach holiday experience.