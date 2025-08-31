Dawn Ranch Launches the World’s First Sleep Wellness Program for Dogs

Luxury hotels have long offered curated pillow menus, blackout curtains, and wellness-driven sleep programs to help travelers recharge. Yet one loyal travel companion has largely been excluded from the conversation—until now. Dawn Ranch, the 22-acre creative retreat in Guerneville, California, has unveiled The Rover’s Recharge, the first-ever sleep wellness program designed exclusively for dogs. The initiative is a natural extension of the property’s ethos: that rejuvenation should be an inclusive, holistic experience, shared by both guests and their four-legged family members.