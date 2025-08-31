Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Sets Sail as the Boldest Family Vacation Yet
Source: Royal Caribbean International
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Stellar Debut in Port Canaveral
Royal Caribbean International has officially welcomed Star of the Seas, its newest Icon Class ship, with a naming celebration at Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, that bridged the worlds of sea and space. Research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi served as godmother, bestowing safekeeping over the vessel, its crew, and the millions of guests expected to come aboard in the years ahead.
"I'm honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean's new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space. A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life, a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can't wait for this journey to begin."
Kellie Gerardi, Godmother of Star of the Seas
The event marked the culmination of years of design, engineering, and collaboration, officially ushering in a new chapter for Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class—a fleet envisioned to transform the way families travel.
The Ship as Destination
Star of the Seas is more than a cruise ship; it’s a floating destination, offering eight distinct neighborhoods designed to cater to travelers of all ages. Guests can spend their days plunging into the Category 6 waterpark, walking the Crown’s Edge 154 feet above the ocean, or relaxing across seven pools, including a suspended infinity pool at sea.
For families with young children, the Surfside neighborhood offers an all-day stay-and-play environment, while food lovers can explore more than 40 dining and drinking venues. Entertainment spans every stage imaginable—air, ice, water, and theater—with marquee shows like Back to the Future: The Musical and original productions exclusive to the Royal Caribbean fleet.
"Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations. It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation."
Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group
Sailing Into New Horizons
Following in the wake of Icon of the Seas, which debuted in Miami, Star will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral. Each sailing will include a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas—Royal Caribbean’s private island retreat—and other bucket-list destinations.
The cruise line is also expanding its shore-side portfolio with new developments: Royal Beach Club Paradise Island opening in December 2025, Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, and Perfect Day Mexico launching in fall 2027.
A Vision for Multi-Generational Travel
Royal Caribbean has made it clear that Star of the Seas was designed with multi-generational travel at its core. "Here we are introducing the boldest family vacation ever! Star of the Seas delivers everything families want in a vacation with more adventure and more ways to make unforgettable memories together," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean.
From adrenaline-filled activities to serene spaces for relaxation, the ship offers a balance that makes it equally appealing for grandparents, parents, teens, and young children—a rare achievement in the travel industry and a defining feature of the Icon Class philosophy.
