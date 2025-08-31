Star of the Seas Anchors at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas
Star of the Seas Anchors at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The BahamasPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International
Accommodations

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Sets Sail as the Boldest Family Vacation Yet

The Newest Icon Class Ship Launches From Port Canaveral With Record-Setting Attractions, World-Class Entertainment, And A Mission To Redefine Multi-Generational Travel
Published on

Source: Royal Caribbean International

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

A Stellar Debut in Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International has officially welcomed Star of the Seas, its newest Icon Class ship, with a naming celebration at Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, that bridged the worlds of sea and space. Research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi served as godmother, bestowing safekeeping over the vessel, its crew, and the millions of guests expected to come aboard in the years ahead.

Ultimate Family Townhouse Features Playful Design
Ultimate Family Townhouse Features Playful Design and Ocean ViewsPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

"I'm honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean's new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space. A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life, a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can't wait for this journey to begin."

Kellie Gerardi, Godmother of Star of the Seas

The event marked the culmination of years of design, engineering, and collaboration, officially ushering in a new chapter for Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class—a fleet envisioned to transform the way families travel.

Star of the Seas Debuts With a Sunset Departure From Port Canaveral
Star of the Seas Debuts With a Sunset Departure From Port CanaveralPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

The Ship as Destination

Star of the Seas is more than a cruise ship; it’s a floating destination, offering eight distinct neighborhoods designed to cater to travelers of all ages. Guests can spend their days plunging into the Category 6 waterpark, walking the Crown’s Edge 154 feet above the ocean, or relaxing across seven pools, including a suspended infinity pool at sea.

For families with young children, the Surfside neighborhood offers an all-day stay-and-play environment, while food lovers can explore more than 40 dining and drinking venues. Entertainment spans every stage imaginable—air, ice, water, and theater—with marquee shows like Back to the Future: The Musical and original productions exclusive to the Royal Caribbean fleet.

Back to the Future: The Musical Headlines Star of the Seas Entertainment
Back to the Future: The Musical Headlines Star of the Seas EntertainmentPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

"Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations. It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation."

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group

Star of the Seas Anchors at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas
Antigua’s Cruise Port Renaissance: Redefining Caribbean Luxury Travel by Sea

Sailing Into New Horizons

An Aerial View Reveals Icon Class Innovation in Every Deck
An Aerial View Reveals Icon Class Innovation in Every DeckPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

Following in the wake of Icon of the Seas, which debuted in Miami, Star will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral. Each sailing will include a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas—Royal Caribbean’s private island retreat—and other bucket-list destinations.

The cruise line is also expanding its shore-side portfolio with new developments: Royal Beach Club Paradise Island opening in December 2025, Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, and Perfect Day Mexico launching in fall 2027.

Swim & Tonic Brings the First Swim-Up Bar at Sea
Swim & Tonic Brings the First Swim-Up Bar at SeaPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

A Vision for Multi-Generational Travel

Royal Caribbean has made it clear that Star of the Seas was designed with multi-generational travel at its core. "Here we are introducing the boldest family vacation ever! Star of the Seas delivers everything families want in a vacation with more adventure and more ways to make unforgettable memories together," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean.

From adrenaline-filled activities to serene spaces for relaxation, the ship offers a balance that makes it equally appealing for grandparents, parents, teens, and young children—a rare achievement in the travel industry and a defining feature of the Icon Class philosophy.
Riders Experience Record-Breaking Slides High Above the Ocean
Riders Experience Record-Breaking Slides High Above the OceanPhoto Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International
Read More About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Accommodations
Global
Vehicles
Transportation
travel
Resident Magazine
resident.com