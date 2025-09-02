Six Senses Crans-Montana Invites Guests to Linger Longer with Extended Stay Offer

Perched high in the Swiss Alps, Six Senses Crans-Montana is offering travelers an enticing reason to stay a little longer. Now through December 14, 2025, guests who book a minimum of three nights can enjoy up to 20 percent savings on the Best Flexible Rate, along with a daily buffet breakfast. With rates starting at $750 per night, the Extended Stay Offer is designed for those who wish to immerse themselves fully in the refined tranquility of this Alpine haven.