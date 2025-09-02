Six Senses Crans-Montana Invites Guests to Linger Longer with Extended Stay Offer
Perched high in the Swiss Alps, Six Senses Crans-Montana is offering travelers an enticing reason to stay a little longer. Now through December 14, 2025, guests who book a minimum of three nights can enjoy up to 20 percent savings on the Best Flexible Rate, along with a daily buffet breakfast. With rates starting at $750 per night, the Extended Stay Offer is designed for those who wish to immerse themselves fully in the refined tranquility of this Alpine haven.
Accommodations Crafted for Serenity
The resort’s accommodations reflect a seamless balance between contemporary elegance and chalet-inspired warmth. Each room and suite serves as a private sanctuary, with expansive mountain views, plush bedding, spacious living areas, and thoughtfully appointed private bathrooms. Wellness touches—signature to the Six Senses philosophy—are integrated throughout, ensuring every stay nurtures both body and mind.
A Culinary Journey in the Alps
Dining at Six Senses Crans-Montana celebrates the bounty of the region, combining fresh, locally sourced ingredients with creative execution.
Wild Cabin:
A rustic brasserie where menus evolve with the seasons, offering hearty breakfasts, relaxed après-ski lunches, and convivial dinners—all enjoyed against sweeping Alpine vistas.
Ora Bar & Lounge:
A light-filled lounge perfect for cocktails and wines crafted with locally inspired ingredients, with an ever-changing menu that reflects the rhythms of the seasons.
Le Club Alpin:
A year-round rooftop retreat that transforms into a lively escape with crafted cocktails, seasonal bites, an ice cream cart, and poolside lounging framed by the fresh mountain air.
An Offer That Extends the Experience
The Extended Stay Offer is more than just a promotion—it’s an invitation to slow down and savor the Swiss Alps in style. Whether beginning the day with a breakfast spread overlooking the peaks or spending long afternoons exploring Crans-Montana’s alpine trails, guests can truly settle in without feeling rushed.
With savings of up to 20 percent, a minimum three-night stay, and the indulgence of daily breakfast, Six Senses Crans-Montana ensures every moment is steeped in understated luxury.
For travelers seeking a balance of serene seclusion, elevated dining, and Swiss Alpine beauty, this offer creates the perfect opportunity to make the most of one of Europe’s most exclusive mountain destinations.
