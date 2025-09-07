Mandarin Oriental to Debut in South Korea with Boutique Luxury Hotel in Seoul
Source: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 4, 2025 — Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced its long-anticipated entry into the South Korean market with Mandarin Oriental, Seoul, a boutique-style hotel set to open in 2030. Located in the Central Business District, north of the Han River, the property will sit among Seoul’s most significant cultural landmarks, high-profile business addresses, and coveted lifestyle destinations — positioning it as one of the city’s most exclusive new addresses.
An Intimate Scale with Residential Appeal
With only 128 rooms and suites, Mandarin Oriental, Seoul is designed to feel more like a curated private club than a large-scale hotel. Interiors will be created by André Fu, the acclaimed designer known for blending understated elegance with subtle references to place. His vision will integrate design elements that reflect the city’s character while delivering the signature Mandarin Oriental sense of refinement.
Elevated Culinary Experiences
Dining will be a defining element of the new property. On the 21st floor, a destination restaurant will offer panoramic city views, while the 20th floor will host:
An elevated international dining concept inspired by SOMM at Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark Hong Kong
A refined Chinese restaurant
A high-end Korean Chef’s Counter, offering immersive, theatrical dining
The ground floor will feature a bar, lounge, and The Mandarin Cake Shop, envisioned as vibrant gathering places for guests and locals alike. Several venues will also include private dining rooms for intimate, high-level occasions.
Designed for Grand Gatherings and Private Moments
Event spaces will range from a grand ballroom to versatile function rooms and a private outdoor terrace — adaptable for everything from corporate meetings to social celebrations.
A Destination Spa with a Korean Soul
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will draw deeply from Korea’s heritage of healing while integrating advanced beauty, recovery, and performance therapies. Spanning four floors, it will encompass a 25-metre swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private outdoor terrace, alongside immersive wellness concepts such as Traditional Healing, Future Bathing, K Beauty, Mind Reset, and Body Performance.
Natural materials, organic textures, and curated art installations will create a sensory environment where tradition and innovation meet. The facility will also house a golf academy with multiple simulators, a multiball court, a games room, and a dedicated kids’ club.
A Defining Project for Seoul
“Seoul is a dynamic cultural and economic hub and we are proud to be announcing our entry into this important market. Mandarin Oriental, Seoul will reflect our commitment to thoughtful growth, offering an experience that captures the essence of the destination while delivering the legendary service and design our guests expect.”
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental
The project is being developed in partnership with Hanwha Group as part of the redevelopment of Seoul Station, which aims to create a major hub for business and leisure. A spokesperson for Hanwha Group noted, “This partnership will help to elevate the entire redevelopment of Seoul Station, creating a dynamic hub for business and leisure, with unparalleled accessibility within the city and the rest of the country.”
When it opens, Mandarin Oriental, Seoul will not only strengthen the Group’s presence in Asia but also set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in South Korea’s capital.
