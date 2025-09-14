1 Hotel Copenhagen Opens as Nature-Led Nordic Flagship

September 9th, 2025 — 1 Hotels , the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, has officially opened 1 Hotel Copenhagen , marking the brand’s first location in continental Europe. A transformative reimagining of the historic Skt. Petri, the property celebrates the Danish capital’s status as a global leader in sustainability and design while bringing 1 Hotels’ nature-led ethos to a city renowned for its eco-conscious lifestyle.

Located at Krystalgade 22, the hotel offers a prime base to explore Copenhagen’s most celebrated landmarks, including Tivoli Gardens, the Round Tower, Rosenborg Castle, and the Botanical Garden.