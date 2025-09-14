1 Hotel Copenhagen Opens as Nature-Led Nordic Flagship
September 9th, 2025 — , the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, has officially opened , marking the brand’s first location in continental Europe. A transformative reimagining of the historic Skt. Petri, the property celebrates the Danish capital’s status as a global leader in sustainability and design while bringing 1 Hotels’ nature-led ethos to a city renowned for its eco-conscious lifestyle.
Located at Krystalgade 22, the hotel offers a prime base to explore Copenhagen’s most celebrated landmarks, including Tivoli Gardens, the Round Tower, Rosenborg Castle, and the Botanical Garden.
A Vision Rooted in Nature and Nordic Design
The property’s design draws on biophilic principles — integrating natural materials, greenery, and organic textures — to foster a deep sense of connection to the environment. Handcrafted Danish furnishings, sculptural lighting, and layered textures echo the Nordic landscape, while lush greenery animates the atrium, terraces, and pocket gardens. A dramatic living wall graces the façade, and an onsite bee hotel underscores the role of pollinators in urban ecosystems.
“Copenhagen has always held a special place in my heart.”
Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels.
“There’s an ease and beauty to life here—how the Danes live with a true creative spirit, warmth, tolerance and hospitality, how design and sustainability are seamlessly woven into the culture, and how nature is embraced in the most effortless, elegant way. This city reflects everything 1 Hotels stands for, so opening a hotel here isn’t just a milestone. It feels deeply personal. It’s like finding a kindred spirit in a city.”
Thoughtfully Designed Rooms and Suites
Across its 252 rooms and 30 suites, 1 Hotel Copenhagen blends locally inspired details with warm, organic finishes. Reclaimed wood, woven textiles, mineral-based paints, and sustainably sourced bedding create a serene retreat. Bathrooms feature stone basins, rainfall showers, and leafy accents, evoking the tranquility of a forest spa.
In-room amenities include yoga mats and Bamford bath products infused with geranium, lavender, peppermint, and tonka. Minibars showcase local, sustainable producers, offering Rebæl sodas, Gro cold-pressed juices, True Gum, and Bornholm Pære Snaps.
Locally Sourced, Seasonally Driven Dining
Green Michelin-starred Chef Chantelle Nicholson oversees the hotel’s culinary program, embracing seasonal, low-waste cooking that aligns with 1 Hotels’ mindful luxury philosophy.
Fjora: The signature restaurant celebrates Nordic ingredients such as wild herbs, edible flowers, and mushrooms from Copenhagen’s Funga Farm. Interiors feature reclaimed brick flooring, mycelium-grown pendant lights by Sebastian Cox, and reclaimed timber millwork. The adjoining private dining space, Ember, incorporates regenerative wood sourcing.
PÆRE: A lively bar inspired by the Danish words for “pear” and “lightbulb,” offering seasonally changing cocktails infused with freshly foraged botanicals.
The Farmstand: A complimentary selection of locally sourced fruit, inviting guests to experience Denmark’s fresh bounty.
Immersive Experiences and Community Connection
1 Hotel Copenhagen curates an array of activities designed to inspire creativity, mindfulness, and a connection to place. Guests can join full moon meditations, candlelight sound socials, yoga sessions, and a run club. Live music and weekend DJ sets bring energy to PÆRE, while nature-inspired children’s programming fosters an early appreciation for the environment.
Art installations by local talents — including Sara Martinsen’s repurposed materials and Tine Otto’s naturally dyed hand-spun yarns — infuse the hotel with a distinctly Danish creative spirit. The Goodthings Shop offers sustainably made goods from local artisans, women-led businesses, and eco-conscious brands.
The Field House Gym provides 24/7 access to personal training, HIIT, and Pilates, with the Bamford Wellness Spa set to open in 2026 for regenerative botanical treatments.
Sustainability at the Core
Environmental stewardship informs every facet of 1 Hotel Copenhagen’s operations. Energy-efficient systems, composting, surplus material repurposing, and eco-friendly finishes reflect the brand’s light-touch approach. Programs such as 1 Less Thing encourage guests to donate gently worn clothing to local charity JunkFood, which serves over 500,000 meals annually to Copenhagen’s vulnerable communities.
Collaborations with local partners like Koji Copenhagen, a fermentation lab, and ByBi, an urban beekeeping social enterprise, reinforce the hotel’s integration into the city’s sustainable ecosystem. Team members also engage in year-round volunteer efforts, from city clean-ups to fundraising initiatives.
A New Chapter in Conscious Hospitality
“Design is everything in Copenhagen, but it’s never just about how something looks.”
Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels.
“It’s about the way it functions, the way it feels, the materials used, and the story it tells. With 1 Hotel Copenhagen, we’ve created a space that speaks to that holistic approach—honoring Danish craft, integrating local materials, and embracing biophilic design in a way that’s uniquely Nordic.”
With its integration of sustainable design, community engagement, and elevated hospitality, 1 Hotel Copenhagen redefines what it means to experience Denmark’s capital. For travelers seeking a stay that resonates on cultural, environmental, and aesthetic levels, this nature-led flagship offers a distinctly Danish sense of place — and a thoughtful way to explore one of the world’s most progressive cities.
