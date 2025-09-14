Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown Debuts with Mountain-Inspired Luxury and the Region’s Largest Rooftop Experience
Gatlinburg, Tennessee has a new address for elevated Southern hospitality with the opening of , a 136-room, dog-friendly retreat that blends rustic-chic design, mountain-inspired luxury, and modern comfort. Marking Hotel Indigo’s milestone 175th property worldwide, the debut introduces the largest and tallest rooftop destination in the market, offering unmatched views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Owned by Viral 24 LLC and designed by in collaboration with East Tennessee artists, the property reflects Gatlinburg’s cultural heritage while delivering refined amenities for both leisure and business travelers.
A Design Language Rooted in Place
The interiors draw on the shared history of the 1920s and 1930s—when the Art Deco movement was flourishing and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was established. Bold black, gold, and jewel tones meet natural materials and organic motifs, creating spaces that feel both glamorous and grounded.
In the lobby, velvet seating, a central fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows set the stage for connection, while curated local artwork and archival photography tell the story of Gatlinburg’s past and present. Throughout the property, gold-finished lighting, geometric glass, and handcrafted details echo the interplay of sophistication and nature.
Elevated Stays: Rooms and Signature Suites
The 136 guest rooms—including four one-bedroom signature suites—combine contemporary mountain aesthetics with thoughtful amenities. Tufted headboards evoke the region’s ridges, while textured walls, patterned rugs, and rust-hued velvet chaises add tactile depth.
Room types range from standard Kings to double Queens, with 20 premium rooms offering private balconies. All accommodations feature a 55" TV, mini fridge, bath products, and curated comforts designed for travelers seeking both style and substance.
Altitude: Gatlinburg’s Highest Culinary Experience
Perched above the city, Altitude Restaurant and Rooftop Bar offers locally sourced new American cuisine, regional craft cocktails, curated flights, and local brews, served with panoramic alpine views. Mosaic chevron glass tile, metallic accents, and greenery create an atmosphere that balances Art Deco glamour with a sense of place. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Altitude is equally suited for sunrise breakfasts and sunset dinners.
On the ground floor, a full-service Starbucks® provides handcrafted beverages and grab-and-go fare from morning through evening, serving as a convenient meeting point for guests heading out to explore.
Leisure and Wellness: From Infinity Pools to Peloton Rides
Guests can unwind at Infinity, the heated infinity-edge pool with a swim-up bar and mountain vistas. Cabana rentals are available for $85 per day, creating a private retreat within the property.
The modern fitness center, open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., features Peloton bikes, treadmills, elliptical machines, stair steppers, and free weights—ensuring wellness routines remain uninterrupted during mountain getaways.
Events with a View
With 9,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown is equipped for weddings, conferences, and social gatherings. Venues are designed to transition seamlessly from business-focused luncheons to celebratory evenings under the Smoky Mountain sky.
Gateway to the Great Smokies
Just steps from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance and close to Gatlinburg attractions such as Anakeesta Outdoor Adventure Park and Ober Mountain Adventure Park, the hotel positions itself as an ideal base for adventure. McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) is just 40 miles away, offering convenient regional access.
Dog-friendly policies allow up to two pets (max 100 lbs each) per room for a $75 per-stay fee. Additional services include EV charging stations, daily housekeeping, laundry, and self-parking for $15 per day, with a Daily Parking Package offering added perks.
Opening Celebration and Special Offer
To celebrate its debut, introductory rates start at $179 per night. Guests booking by November 19, 2025 will receive a complimentary appetizer (up to $20) and a glass of beer or wine at Altitude.
“Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown is a love letter to this incredible destination,” says Victor Patel, Owner of Viral 24 LLC. “Every aspect of the hotel from the design to the dining invites our guests to experience the spirit of the Smokies.”
