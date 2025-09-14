Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown Debuts with Mountain-Inspired Luxury and the Region’s Largest Rooftop Experience

Gatlinburg, Tennessee has a new address for elevated Southern hospitality with the opening of Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown , a 136-room, dog-friendly retreat that blends rustic-chic design, mountain-inspired luxury, and modern comfort. Marking Hotel Indigo’s milestone 175th property worldwide, the debut introduces the largest and tallest rooftop destination in the market, offering unmatched views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Owned by Viral 24 LLC and designed by SK Ballard Contract Interiors in collaboration with East Tennessee artists, the property reflects Gatlinburg’s cultural heritage while delivering refined amenities for both leisure and business travelers.