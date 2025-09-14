Mandarin Oriental to Debut First Austrian Hotel in Vienna’s Historic First District
Source: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Reported By:
On October 20, 2025, Mandarin Oriental will open the doors to its first Austrian property, bringing its signature philosophy of understated luxury and legendary service to one of Europe’s great cultural capitals. Set on tranquil Riemergasse in Vienna’s prestigious First District, the new blends the city’s historic grandeur with contemporary elegance, offering 138 artfully restored rooms and suites, exceptional dining concepts, and a destination spa.
A Historic Setting Reimagined
The address at Riemergasse 7 carries its own story. Originally designed by Alfred Keller and completed in 1908, the heritage-listed Art Nouveau building served as a courthouse for much of its history. Over the past several years, it has undergone a meticulous restoration, preserving original architectural details while introducing modern design elements that speak to the brand’s global aesthetic.
“Our aim is to create a place that is both a retreat for international travellers and a meeting place for locals with an appreciation of the extraordinary.”
Mario Habicher, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Vienna.
“The historic Art Nouveau building in Riemergasse provides the ideal setting for this.”
Mario Habicher
The hotel’s — including three Mandarin Signature Suites and a grand Royal Suite — feature light-filled layouts, original Art Nouveau design flourishes, and a serene palette of refined materials. The result is an atmosphere that is simultaneously elegant and inviting.
Culinary Excellence by Chef Thomas Seifried
Four distinct dining concepts, all overseen by Executive Chef Thomas Seifried, promise to make Mandarin Oriental, Vienna a culinary destination in its own right.
— The signature fine dining restaurant, with an exquisite seafood-forward menu combining contemporary French techniques with subtle Asian influences. Intimate and understated, it’s designed as a stage for culinary artistry.
— An all-day dining space marrying Art Nouveau elegance with global comfort food, with seafood and fish dishes accented by Asian and Austrian flavors.
— A refined twist on the Viennese coffeehouse tradition, serving specialty coffees, global teas, and artisan pastries.
— Where Art Nouveau meets Japonisme, offering craft cocktails infused with premium Japanese and Asian ingredients.
“Vienna is ready for a new culinary chapter that surprises, inspires and offers enjoyment at the highest level.”
Chef Seifried
“Our guests can expect a flavourful journey in a stylish yet inviting setting. Good cuisine should be accessible to everyone who enjoys savouring it, not exclusive.”
Chef Seifried
Spaces for Gathering and Celebrating
With seven multifunctional boardrooms and a 140-square-metre ballroom, the hotel offers venues for that balance Viennese sophistication with state-of-the-art flexibility. Natural light and refined design make each space adaptable for both private gatherings and grand occasions.
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental
The hotel’s is conceived as a serene urban retreat. Seven treatment rooms — including a couple’s suite — provide a setting for both Mandarin Oriental’s renowned wellness therapies and locally inspired rituals. Facilities include a spacious indoor pool, a fully equipped fitness centre, and a VIP treatment area, all designed with the same attention to detail found throughout the property.
A New Chapter for Vienna’s Luxury Landscape
Positioned at the intersection of heritage and modernity, Mandarin Oriental, Vienna is poised to become a new landmark for both travelers and locals. Its debut not only expands the brand’s European presence but also adds a fresh dimension to Vienna’s hospitality scene — one where architectural legacy, culinary innovation, and wellness come together under one roof.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter