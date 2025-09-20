K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Expands to Brooklyn
A Milestone for Luxury Pet Care
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the award-winning leader in high-end pet hospitality, is set to open its first New York City location in early 2026. The debut marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has built a reputation for reimagining pet care through luxury boarding and daycare. The new property will be located at 295 Front Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, introducing a level of service long associated with five-star hotels into one of New York’s most dynamic urban communities.
The expansion comes through a partnership with The Dhillon Group, a seasoned hospitality operator known for managing upscale hotels. The Brooklyn resort is the first of ten locations the group has committed to developing, reflecting both confidence in the brand and a recognition of New Yorkers’ deep commitment to their pets.
Meeting the Needs of New York Dog Owners
New York City is home to millions of dogs, with owners who increasingly seek premium boarding and daycare services. A survey by Talker revealed that 40 percent of dog owners worry more about their pet’s needs than their own, and 34 percent fear their dogs will not receive enough love and attention when left elsewhere. With demand for reliable and compassionate care growing, K9 Resorts’ entry into the Brooklyn market arrives at a pivotal moment.
Harry Sandhu, who will lead the new property, emphasized the alignment between the city’s expectations and the brand’s mission:
“K9 Resorts has built a reputation as the premier luxury brand in pet hospitality, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to thrive in New York City. This is a city where excellence is expected, and K9's dedication to quality and service makes it a perfect fit. We're confident that Brooklyn families will quickly embrace K9 Resorts as the trusted destination for their pets.”
Harry Sandhu
A Hospitality Approach to Pet Care
Founded in 2005 by brothers Steven and Jason Parker, K9 Resorts was conceived as a new model of pet care—one that blends luxury accommodations with clinical standards of safety and wellness. Each resort is designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, and cage-free luxury boarding, creating a safe and healthy environment for pets. Professional, certified staff provide individualized attention, underscoring the company’s philosophy that pets deserve the same quality of care as their human companions expect in luxury travel.
Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO, reinforced this philosophy:
“K9 Resorts has always been committed to providing best-in-class care through quality assurance and individualized attention, and the Dhillon Group's passion for creating luxury hospitality experiences for both staff and clients aligns perfectly with our mission.”
Jason Parker
Brooklyn’s First Urban Resort for Dogs
The Dumbo location will introduce several features unique to the New York market. Among them is an outdoor play area—an uncommon amenity in the city—that allows dogs to enjoy fresh air and socialization in a secure environment. Combined with indoor playrooms, luxury suites, and attentive staff, the resort is designed to be a home away from home for Brooklyn’s four-legged residents.
For the Dhillon Group, this expansion marks a strategic step into a fast-growing segment of the hospitality industry. With pet ownership in the U.S. surpassing 64 million dog-owning households according to the American Pet Products Association, demand for high-quality services is climbing rapidly. K9 Resorts’ proven model positions it to meet this demand at scale while maintaining its bespoke, boutique-level care.
A Growing National Footprint
The Brooklyn opening is part of a larger growth trajectory for K9 Resorts. The company has received five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, debuted on the Inc. 5000 list, and earned widespread recognition from industry leaders and pet care professionals. In 2025, Steven and Jason Parker were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), while Steven Parker also received the Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC) in 2024 for his contributions to the industry.
With the Dhillon Group’s ten-location commitment, K9 Resorts is poised to become a household name in New York, establishing itself as the city’s premier destination for luxury pet boarding and daycare.
Looking Ahead
As the Brooklyn resort prepares for its 2026 debut, K9 Resorts continues to expand its franchise opportunities nationwide, inviting single and multi-unit owners to join its network. For New Yorkers, the arrival of the brand signals more than a new place for dogs to stay—it represents a shift in how pet care is defined, placing quality, safety, and hospitality at the center of the experience.
