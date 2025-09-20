The Sylvan Lodge Debuts in Jackson Hole as an Upscale Wilderness Retreat

Guests at The Sylvan Lodge receive the benefits of temporary membership to Snake River Sporting Club during their stay, unlocking a portfolio of experiences that rival the most exclusive mountain properties. Tee off on the Tom Weiskopf–designed championship golf course (ranked #2 in Wyoming), cast a line along seven private miles of world-class fly-fishing waters, or saddle up for equestrian excursions through unspoiled terrain.

Seasonal adventures range from summer hiking, biking, archery, and shooting sports to winter pursuits like heli-skiing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and MoonBike excursions — all set against Jackson Hole’s legendary alpine backdrop.