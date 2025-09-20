The Sylvan Lodge Debuts in Jackson Hole as an Upscale Wilderness Retreat
In June 2025, The Sylvan Lodge quietly opened its doors within the exclusive Snake River Sporting Club, introducing a new level of refined, nature-connected hospitality to Jackson Hole. Now fully operational and set against nearly 1,000 acres of wilderness along the Snake River and Bridger-Teton National Forest, this 38-room retreat blends elevated lodge living with private-club privileges — offering guests a gateway to some of the West’s most sought-after outdoor adventures.
Luxury Meets the Great Outdoors
Guests at The Sylvan Lodge receive the benefits of temporary membership to Snake River Sporting Club during their stay, unlocking a portfolio of experiences that rival the most exclusive mountain properties. Tee off on the Tom Weiskopf–designed championship golf course (ranked #2 in Wyoming), cast a line along seven private miles of world-class fly-fishing waters, or saddle up for equestrian excursions through unspoiled terrain.
Seasonal adventures range from summer hiking, biking, archery, and shooting sports to winter pursuits like heli-skiing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and MoonBike excursions — all set against Jackson Hole’s legendary alpine backdrop.
“We’re delighted to welcome guests to The Sylvan Lodge."
Ryan Kingston, Area Managing Director for Noble House Hotels’ Wyoming portfolio
“Every element is intended to connect guests to the landscape while providing the modern comforts and understated elegance of a full-service luxury lodge.”
Ryan Kingston
Elevated Accommodations with a Residential Feel
The lodge’s 38 rooms and residential-style suites have been designed with both comfort and craftsmanship in mind. Interiors feature RH furnishings, heated stone bathroom floors, deep soaking tubs, and Frette linens with Down Etc. duvets.
Suites, ranging from one to four bedrooms, elevate the experience with fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies that frame sweeping views of the surrounding wilderness.
Wellness and Culinary Highlights
The 10,000-square-foot spa and wellness center offers eight treatment rooms, a sauna with cold plunge, and dressing suites with steam rooms. Outdoors, heated HydroDrive Endless Pools with underwater treadmills, hot tubs, and heated deck floors create a year-round oasis. The fitness center is equally well-appointed, featuring Pelotons, TRX, and movement studios with weekly classes.
On the culinary side, Englemann’s Bistro sets the tone each morning with complimentary breakfasts of huckleberry crepes, cast-iron Dutch babies, steel-cut oats, avocado toast, house-baked breads, fresh juices, smoothies, and artisanal coffee. The Dark Sky Bar offers an intimate indoor-outdoor space for cocktails and small plates as the sun sets over the Tetons.
Spaces for Gathering and Celebrating
With its range of venues, The Sylvan Lodge caters to both private celebrations and large-scale events. The Lodge Barn offers 2,200 square feet of climate-controlled space, while The Creel Room, a third-floor lounge inspired by Jackson Hole’s fly-fishing heritage, and The Nest, a rooftop terrace, offer intimate alternatives. Outdoor grounds can also be tented for larger gatherings.
“With The Sylvan Lodge, we wanted to create more than a beautiful place to stay — we wanted to open the door to allow more people to experience what it is like to own property at or be a member of our community.”
Christopher Swann, owner of Snake River Sporting Club
A Location Rooted in Place
Just 30 minutes from Jackson’s Town Square and within easy reach of Grand Teton National Park and Jackson Hole Airport, The Sylvan Lodge offers access to both the wild and the worldly. Its location places guests within striking distance of the region’s national parks, wildlife viewing, and the cultural offerings of Jackson’s mountain town scene.
Rates begin at $700 per night, with a limited number of condominiums available for purchase starting at $2.795 million. A grand opening celebration is planned for May 2026, marking the lodge’s formal debut in the luxury travel landscape.
