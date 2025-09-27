InterContinental New York Barclay Unveils Autumn Packages in Manhattan
Seasonal Luxury in the Heart of New York
This fall, InterContinental New York Barclay is offering guests a chance to savor the season with two bespoke experiences designed to capture the charm of autumn in Manhattan. Valid through November 30, 2025, the packages—The Art of Comfort and Barclay’s Cabin—cater to both travelers seeking a sophisticated escape and families looking to create playful, seasonal memories.
Located just steps from Park Avenue, the Barclay has long been a cornerstone of New York luxury. These new offerings highlight the property’s ability to merge timeless hospitality with thoughtfully curated touches that celebrate the city’s most atmospheric season.
The Art of Comfort: A Serene Autumn Retreat
For couples or solo travelers in search of respite, The Art of Comfort is designed as an elegant retreat from the city’s bustle. The package emphasizes indulgence in life’s quieter pleasures, elevating a New York stay with details that encourage relaxation and cultural exploration.
Guests booking The Art of Comfort will enjoy:
Upgraded premium accommodations
A fall harvest welcome amenity
A knit or crochet kit for cozy creative moments
Pumpkin spice pancakes delivered in bed
Two tickets to The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Late checkout
Rates begin at $389 per night, providing access to an experience that blends luxury with warmth, ideal for travelers who see autumn as a time for restoration as much as discovery.
Barclay’s Cabin: A Family Escape with Seasonal Whimsy
For families, the Barclay has crafted Barclay’s Cabin, a suite-only experience that transforms the space into a cozy urban hideaway. Designed to spark the imagination, the package creates a playful environment where parents and children can embrace the traditions of fall together.
Highlights of Barclay’s Cabin include:
Campfire Delight s’mores welcome amenity for children
Two specialty fall cocktails for parents
An in-room tent with a s’mores campfire playset
Flannel pajamas for children, ordered to size with advanced notice
A curated selection of three campfire-themed bedtime books
A spooky seasonal twist during October stays
With rates beginning at $699 per night, the package emphasizes connection, creativity, and comfort, making it a distinctive option for families visiting New York during the autumn months.
Crafting Seasonal Memories in Midtown
By introducing these autumn-themed packages, InterContinental New York Barclay underscores its role as both a luxury destination and a cultural gateway. Whether guests choose the tranquility of The Art of Comfort or the imagination-driven Barclay’s Cabin, each package reflects the property’s dedication to creating immersive experiences that honor the season.
As the leaves turn and the city embraces its fall rhythm, the Barclay offers travelers an invitation to experience New York with a touch of seasonal wonder—be it through museum visits, indulgent in-room dining, or family moments that feel as cozy as a cabin retreat.
