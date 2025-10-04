Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times SquarePhoto Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Tempo by Hilton Times Square Brings Broadway’s Beetlejuice Back to Life with Immersive Suite

A limited-time Halloween takeover transforms the Theater District hotel into a Netherworld-inspired escape

As Broadway prepares for the return of Beetlejuice on October 8, Tempo by Hilton Times Square is celebrating in appropriately theatrical fashion. The lifestyle hotel, located in the heart of Manhattan’s Theater District, is unveiling a limited-time suite takeover running October 4–31, 2025, designed to immerse guests in the offbeat spirit of the cult-classic musical.

The Suite with the Most, Babe

The takeover reimagines Tempo’s contemporary design through Beetlejuice’s signature twisted aesthetic. Guests step into a black-and-white striped world, with walls and ceilings enveloped in the show’s iconic pattern. A mural of the eerie Maitland Residence crowns the headboard, while gallery-style portraits of the musical’s characters lend the living space a theatrical edge. The result is a hotel suite that feels caught between New York sophistication and the Netherworld—equal parts playful and eerie, a dream stay for Broadway devotees.

Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times SquarePhoto Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times SquarePhoto Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Dining and Drinks with a Twist

The experience extends beyond the suite itself. At Highball, Tempo’s on-site bar and lounge, themed cocktails and menus channel the show’s mischievous energy. Headlining the offerings is the Netherworld Swizzle, a slime-green and purple layered concoction made with Midori, white rum, lime juice, and Crème de Violette. The drink balances tropical sweetness with a floral finish while paying visual homage to the supernatural chaos of Beetlejuice. A prix fixe menu rounds out the dining experience, blending theatrical flair with New York culinary sophistication.

Perks for Broadway Fans

Guests booking the takeover will enjoy a curated set of extras. Packages include exclusive merchandise, themed welcome treats—a striped riff on a New York classic—and food and beverage credit to elevate the stay. With its theatrical design touches and carefully curated details, the suite aims to capture both the whimsy of Broadway and the magic of a Times Square getaway.

Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times Square
Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times SquarePhoto Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Booking the Beetlejuice Experience

Available only through October 31, the Beetlejuice Suite Takeover is limited to three-night stays, making it one of New York’s most anticipated seasonal hospitality experiences. Perfectly timed with the show’s Broadway return, it places guests at the heart of the Theater District while immersing them in one of Broadway’s most irreverent productions.

For booking details and availability, visit the Tempo by Hilton Times Square website.

Beetlejuice Suite at Tempo by Hilton Times Square
